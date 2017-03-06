The miraculous transformation of this tiny 6m² bathroom

What an excellent replacement for the bathtub! The large showerhead looks extremely stylish and has a rain faucet, boosting the comfort levels of the bathroom tenfold and promising an invigorating experience. A shower cubicle is also much more convenient for the elderly, who may find it somewhat problematic to climb in and out of a bathtub.

The design team at ADI-HOME have proven that even a bathroom measuring just 6m² can be converted into an elegant and comfortable space, inspiring us with lots of creative ideas for our own bathrooms!

