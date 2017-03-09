A young Japanese family's perfect modern home

From outside, we gain a better perspective on the architecture and structure of this abode. It's a family home, located in a quiet, suburban estate. There's a garage, small driveway and trees in the modest front garden. The house is on two levels, with the lower level encompassing a garage and other rooms. We can see a variety of windows of differing shapes placed all around. We'll discuss the effects of this later. The window frames, garage and fence all use the same colour of wood, keeping a nice consistency throughout.