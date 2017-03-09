A young Japanese family's perfect modern home

Today we're all set to explore a fine example of modern Japanese housing, where wooden decor and space are brought successfully together to create a beautiful family home. The property is tastefully minimalist and sparse, but with a little imagination and creativity (and possibly a little help from an interior designer) we can easily picture this chic dwelling becoming warm and characterful. So let's not keep you in suspense any longer! Read on and take the full tour with us…
First things first, we notice the muted textures and tones of this unusual facade. Angled ground floor windows give the home an almost geometric flair, and hint at the bold design to come. What we also see here is the potential for a beautiful Asian garden. The raised decking offers a tranquil place to set up an outdoor table and chairs for eating and relaxing. If required, a landscape gardener would have space to lay out a superb green lawn and add some potted plants to bring this private area to life.
From outside, we gain a better perspective on the architecture and structure of this abode. It's a family home, located in a quiet, suburban estate. There's a garage, small driveway and trees in the modest front garden. The house is on two levels, with the lower level encompassing a garage and other rooms. We can see a variety of windows of differing shapes placed all around. We'll discuss the effects of this later. The window frames, garage and fence all use the same colour of wood, keeping a nice consistency throughout.
The large patio doors we saw earlier reveal a good-sized and secure back garden for a young family to play in. This use of glass allows a fantastic amount of light to pervade the room, and at the same time adds a far greater sense of space to the house. The darker decking flows nicely into the lighter wood flooring of the main living area. Part of the ceiling and furnishings are also timber which gives a pleasingly cabin-style finish to the home.
Next up we see the beautiful kitchen area, complete with dark wooden counters and silver appliances. The dining area is open plan but clearly sectioned by the ceiling from the kitchen. We love the high ceiling of the dining area, and the open timber staircase leading up to the bedrooms. Spotlights illuminate the kitchen, while main living area boasts wall-mounted lamps.
You might wish to consider a different banister if you have very young children, though we do love this open, industrial-chic hand rail. The warm wooden tones and clean white walls offset each other beautifully, creating a serene and peaceful living environment. If you're working on a budget then check out this ideabook for some great low cost ideas to spruce up a new home.
Coming to the top of the stairs, we're presented with a good-sized space for a master bedroom. Although sparsely decorated at present, it's not hard to picture the king-sized bed and decorations. There is also plenty of room for wardrobes or even a walk-in closet. Depending on your personal tastes, this room could even be made into a yoga or fitness area, or perhaps an upstairs living room area with couches and TV. The ideas are endless and really only limited by your imagination!