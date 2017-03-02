An affordable Thai home that's only 63m²

Passive cooling features have been a key part of Southeast Asian home design as long as anyone can remember. So it's no surprise that the Thai architects who created this small free-standing home have used some classic cooling features seen in many modern Asian homes. What also makes this home special is the size. It's only 63sqm, set in a dense urban area and has an undeniably bright and appealing exterior.
So if you're interested in smart ideas to cool your home, come and check it out! This adorable project comes to us courtesy of Thai interior designers and decorators CR Constantine.
The home has a smart modern facade with a gentle combination of subdued magenta and powder grey walls. Many people want good fence when living in a dense urban area, but this can often pose problems when the fence makes the small home feel closed in or fortress-like. Here we have a lovely alternative. The white fencing really brightens up the facade and the white trim around the windows also softens the effect.
Natural stone floor tiles are incredibly popular in Thailand because they are just so good at cooling a home. A highly polished stone floor like this is a pleasure to walk on and gives the home a sophisticated feel. Note how it reflects the natural light too. Finally, this kind of flooring is good for those who have pets because it's super easy to keep clean.
One of the best aspects of living in Thailand is the relaxed, tropical aesthetic. Here we have a simple little kitchen that plays into that look. There aren't any wall cupboards and the bare walls make the kitchen feel airy. Of course, the bare walls also create extra space for a lovely garden view on two sides. It is always a good thing to give yourself something to look at while working at the kitchen sink.
Also, have a look at how the seamless transition between the kitchen cupboards and the walls makes for a minimalist effect.
Every Thai home needs a little courtyard in which to enjoy an outdoor breakfast in the cooler hours of the morning. The surrounding area is lush with plant life, so there is no need for an elaborate garden. Instead, we have a simple little space with heavy sliding doors, double glazed windows and a few steps where you might sit for a moment or two.
One of the simplest ways to passively cool your home is by shielding the windows from direct sunlight. Despite the rather small dimensions of the home, the roof still extends outwards to create a deep eave. Some say that a shady feature like this can prevent as much as 50 perfect of heat entering the home.
We also must add that it's hard to believe this home is just 63sqm because it has all the elements of a larger home. Here we can see the small, but perfect laneway design. In this photo and the next, we can also see the cute, appealing look of the wooden cladding.
The roof-line is separated into two separate areas with different heights. This helps create more airflow around the exterior of the home and avoids the problem of heat build-up on the windows. Of course, a feature like this only really works if you study the site carefully to take advantage of natural conditions on the site.
If this home has you thinking of ways to cool down, check out 5 small and dreamy pools you can build in your garden.