An affordable Thai home that's only 63m²

Passive cooling features have been a key part of Southeast Asian home design as long as anyone can remember. So it's no surprise that the Thai architects who created this small free-standing home have used some classic cooling features seen in many modern Asian homes. What also makes this home special is the size. It's only 63sqm, set in a dense urban area and has an undeniably bright and appealing exterior.

So if you're interested in smart ideas to cool your home, come and check it out! This adorable project comes to us courtesy of Thai interior designers and decorators CR Constantine.