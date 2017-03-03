10 perfect small gardens you can recreate in a tiny space

Daring to dream you can create a small garden in a tiny space? Well, after scouring through pictures of countless little gardens, we believe it's entirely possible to create a small garden in every home. In fact, limited space may actually be a good thing— it often forces a gardener to start thinking about incorporating the upper half of the space into the garden design.

The secret to making any garden design work is creating a sense of abundance. This can be done in the smallest of spaces once you start thinking about building up levels and creating some kind of canopy. Of course, it could also be as simple as creating a little Japanese garden. So get ready to be inspired, and come check out some of our favourite small gardens!