The Cosmopolitan Designer Loft

This extraordinary home is the creation of Brazil's magnificent Isabela Canaan Arquitetos, and incorporates the blend of luxury and eclecticism for which the firm's namesake is well known. The lofty dwelling presents the pinnacle of modern family living in the heart of a bustling city, with its expansive floor plan housing a stylish, open living area, space for both formal and casual dining, two kitchens and a courtyard with a small swimming pool—and that's just on the upper floor!

The home is truly a wonder to behold, with luxurious finishes and furnishings characterising the decor, from leather and wood Scandinavian armchairs to the rustic indulgence of a wooden wine cellar, which looks out upon the dining setting to tease and tantalise. Best of all is the inclusion of a vibrant and playful room for children, with space for young minds to create and explore in an area devoted to arts and craft, or unwind in front of a film or TV show.

All in all this home gives plenty of food for thought when it comes to luxurious family living. Take a tour of the images below and get inspired!