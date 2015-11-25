The Fantastic House of Wood

For millennia humans have used wood to construct homes and dwellings, with this versatile material inspiring innumerable feats of architectural wonder. This beautiful house, located in Japan and designed by Ishioka's Iezukuri Architects, presents a celebration of wood as a construction material, with its classic lines and inventive interior showcasing modern carpentry at its finest.
The exterior of the home is elegant and sophisticated, emanating the essence of classic, Japanese design. A striking contrast of black and white has been used in the facade to convey the message that this home is not quite what is seems, as the interior stuns, combining the tones and textures of multitude wooden features.
Strong beams in a deep brown snake across the ceiling of the living quarters, with an intricate latticework used to delineate the dining space from the home beyond. Brown tones predominate throughout the decor, although white and alabaster walls are also prevalent, presenting a contrast of colour and texture and reflecting the natural light filtering into the home.
This home definitely represents a break from the norm, with the breathtaking craftsmanship featured throughout serving to impress and inspire. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!
From the outside this house emanates classic, Japanese design, with the simple lines of its exterior crowned by the cascading tiles of a traditional roof.
The black and white panelling of the facade presents a striking design, with the darker sections constructed of stained timber, giving a taste of the celebration of this wonderful material that is to follow within. Plenty of windows have been included to aid in the circulation of natural light throughout the home, elevating the atmosphere and illuminating the beautiful design features within.
A close-up of the home's facade reveals the extraordinary craftsmanship that has gone into the construction of this dwelling, with its wooden exterior comprising multiple panels and pieces to create a strong, streamlined finish.
The deep tone of the wood is balanced beautifully by the cool grey of the concrete decking, with the entire scene resting in simple sophistication.
The interior of the home is breathtaking in its use of contrasting wooden finishes. Thick beams snake across the ceiling, creating an engaging yet functional design feature, while intricate timber slats have been used to construct latticework screens and panels to section the space.
Natural light flows throughout, filtering through the gaps in the lattice to brilliant effect, and warming the alabaster walls peeping out from between the beams and doorways. A sturdy dining table bordered by benches and stools rests centre stage, stoically awaiting a family dinner or lively chat.
A close-up of the beams writhing across the ceiling of the home displays their beautiful, unique texture in its full glory. These heavy logs have been sanded, polished and stained a deep brown, then joined together to create this lofty, functional sculpture through a traditional technique utilising thick, wooden nails.
Beyond the beams the timber panels of ceiling boards can been seen, adding another textural and tonal contrast between the deep hues of the heavy beams and the lighter finish of the alabaster walls.
Moving through the home we can see that each space, while still celebrating the use of wood, does not necessarily allow the material to overwhelm its aesthetic. The white walls in this room reflect the dazzling glow of sunshine flowing through its large windows, providing a striking backdrop for the intricate, timber feature wall and deep tones of the ceiling beams and floorboards.
Nonetheless the celebration continues, with the delicate patterns of the feature wall displaying creative carpentry at its finest.
