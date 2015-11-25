The Fantastic House of Wood

For millennia humans have used wood to construct homes and dwellings, with this versatile material inspiring innumerable feats of architectural wonder. This beautiful house, located in Japan and designed by Ishioka's Iezukuri Architects, presents a celebration of wood as a construction material, with its classic lines and inventive interior showcasing modern carpentry at its finest.

The exterior of the home is elegant and sophisticated, emanating the essence of classic, Japanese design. A striking contrast of black and white has been used in the facade to convey the message that this home is not quite what is seems, as the interior stuns, combining the tones and textures of multitude wooden features.

Strong beams in a deep brown snake across the ceiling of the living quarters, with an intricate latticework used to delineate the dining space from the home beyond. Brown tones predominate throughout the decor, although white and alabaster walls are also prevalent, presenting a contrast of colour and texture and reflecting the natural light filtering into the home.

This home definitely represents a break from the norm, with the breathtaking craftsmanship featured throughout serving to impress and inspire. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!