The Eclectic Ukrainian Home

Creating the perfect environs for modern family living can often be an arduous task, with thematic design sometimes feeling a little limiting when we're forced to choose a style and stick to it. It's for this reason that eclectic blending can often yield positive results, as demonstrated by Ukraine's hE.D Creative Group, who have managed to mix rustic, industrial, country and modern aesthetics to magnificent effect in the home you're about to see.

From the outset this house appears wonderfully inviting, with its casual living room incorporating a voluminous lounge suite on which to relax and unwind, surrounded by large windows, a modern television and an enormous, contemporary painting. Behind the living area rests a contemporary kitchen and dining setting, with sleek lines and smooth surfaces characterising each space. The bathroom is dressed in cool grey tones, with the polished concrete of the floors and ceilings beautifully offset by pristine white and silver fixtures, while the home's master bedroom blends elements of rustic, industrial and country living to create an inventive, eclectic atmosphere.

All in all this home has been beautifully designed, with its finishes and furnishings appealing to a range of tastes and aesthetics. Take a tour below and gain some inspiration on how to spice up your abode with a blend of design elements!