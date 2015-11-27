A Fantastic Before and After Renovation

Have you ever come across a perfectly lovely house, with ample space and a homely atmosphere, but that's in desperate need of a modern makeover? Well the creatives at Holzerarchitekten certainly have, with this next project showcasing a beautifully executed renovation in the Germany city of Stuttgart.

The house was originally built in in 1938 in simple, traditional style, with a timber frame, wood-beamed ceilings and external masonry comprising its construction. For the next 30 years the house remained unchanged, until 1999, when the walls were thickened to improve its energy efficiency, and a new roof of tiled terracotta added.

10 years later and the home has undergone a total revamp, with its plain, white exterior now dressed in gunmetal grey, and the interior having been renovated to create an expansive and airy atmosphere. The living, kitchen and dining areas have been combined amidst a new colour scheme and décor, which lends a sophisticated edge to the home's open plan. Beyond a large stretch of glass sliding doors sits a beautifully decked courtyard in place of a formerly messy and under-used garden, presenting a wonderful locale for outdoor entertaining and relaxation.

Truly this home has undergone a fantastic transformation, with the abode having evolved from cosy and traditional to modern and inviting. Take a tour below and see for yourself!