A Fantastic Before and After Renovation

Have you ever come across a perfectly lovely house, with ample space and a homely atmosphere, but that's in desperate need of a modern makeover? Well the creatives at Holzerarchitekten certainly have, with this next project showcasing a beautifully executed renovation in the Germany city of Stuttgart.
The house was originally built in in 1938 in simple, traditional style, with a timber frame, wood-beamed ceilings and external masonry comprising its construction. For the next 30 years the house remained unchanged, until 1999, when the walls were thickened to improve its energy efficiency, and a new roof of tiled terracotta added.
10 years later and the home has undergone a total revamp, with its plain, white exterior now dressed in gunmetal grey, and the interior having been renovated to create an expansive and airy atmosphere. The living, kitchen and dining areas have been combined amidst a new colour scheme and décor, which lends a sophisticated edge to the home's open plan. Beyond a large stretch of glass sliding doors sits a beautifully decked courtyard in place of a formerly messy and under-used garden, presenting a wonderful locale for outdoor entertaining and relaxation.
Truly this home has undergone a fantastic transformation, with the abode having evolved from cosy and traditional to modern and inviting. Take a tour below and see for yourself!
The former exterior of the home was simple and traditional, in keeping with the style of the surrounding neighbourhood. A plain, white facade faced the street, with wooden balustrades bordering dual balconies and the terracotta tiles of the roof providing the primary contrast in tone and texture.
Casual greenery surrounded the home, with its garden housing an array of mature plants and trees, adding to its traditional, homely atmosphere.
Post-renovation the exterior of the home is barely recognisable! The original, tiled roof has been retained but now contrasts with the deep hue of a gunmetal grey facade. A high wall seals off the garden area with a garage also having been constructed. Sleek timber trims the ample windows and fence of the home, and a well-manicured garden lines the drive way.
Prior to the renovation the home presented a dated interior, with the floral wallpaper and lace curtains of the decor and the old-school furnishings featured throughout revealing the history of the residence.
While the house appeared homely and inviting, with ample space and plenty of windows introducing natural light, a revamp of the interior was necessary to draw the space into the 21st century.
The result of the revamp is breathtaking, with the lower level of the home utterly transformed to create an open space, combining living, kitchen and dining areas. The wallpaper has been removed, with the walls now painted a crisp white to contrast against the stylish, wooden trim of the door and window frames.
Contemporary furnishings decorate the space, from the Scandinavian design of the black, leather armchair to the minimalistic dining setting, while plentiful windows allow air and light to circulate throughout, augmenting the home's new open and airy atmosphere.
The former garden of the home provided plenty of space for outdoor living, with some small garden beds, a gravel courtyard and a greenhouse bordered by hedges and lawn. Nonetheless the space wasn't being fully utilised, prompting a transformation that would allow the occupants to better take advantage of outdoor living in comfort and privacy.
The transformation achieved is absolutely beautiful, with an expansive deck having been constructed in place of the garden, providing plenty of room for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. The deck is wedged between a high wall which contributes a sense of privacy within the space, and a stretch of expansive, glass doors leading to the interior of the home, which can be fully opened to combine indoor and outdoor living areas.
The courtyard colour scheme is contemporary and sophisticated, with the combination of wood, glass and gunmetal grey presenting a welcome departure from the underwhelming garden seen here previously.
This vantage presents one of the more unique features of the courtyard, with a shallow alcove having been constructed within the concrete wall to allow for seating, adding an extra layer of functionality to the space. An array of cushions have been included for comfort, with the space appearing cosy and inviting—the perfect locale in which to host a small courtyard gathering or to relax and recline on a sunny afternoon.
