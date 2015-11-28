The Glowing House of Wood

This beautiful, Japanese abode showcases a surprising and unique design, with its simple, terrace facade giving way to a glowing home, constructed and finished in streams of pale timber! The brainchild of Kyoto's Toyoda Design, the home presents a striking exterior, with its dark facade of black steel and tiles and an enclosure of wooden slats intriguing from the street. Upon entry, however, the house is an absolute eye-opener.

The golden tones of pale timber stream throughout, with clean lines and the intricate patterns of woodgrain defining the aesthetic. The kitchen and dining areas are entirely constructed of timber, with simple furnishings and finishes adding contemporary sophistication to the design. Beautiful carpentry is prevalent throughout, with impressive craftsmanship seen in the construction of delicate timber partitions, and a range of storage has been included, with plentiful shelving incorporated into the lower level of the home.

This house wonderfully combines creativity and functionality, and displays modern carpentry at its finest within the confines of classic, Japanese design.