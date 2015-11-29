Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This Bright and Eclectic Loft

Roland Bull Roland Bull
Loft com vista para Baía de Todos os Santos, Evviva Bertolini Evviva Bertolini Tropical style living room
Loading admin actions …

This beautiful, Brazilian home presents the ultimate in loft living, with its open plan housing a playfully eclectic abode, brimming with style and personality. Born of the creative minds at Evviva Bertolini, the loft features a brilliant array of vibrant furnishing and decorate objects, which combine to create a modern atmosphere with a joyous energy flowing throughout. 

Upon entrance we're immediately introduced to the eclectic style of the home, with a range of unique furnishings  and artworks populating the open living area. A wide stretch of windows provides a portal through which the occupants can admire a stunning view of the marina outside, with the interior designed to include multiple vantages upon which to relax in front of the gorgeous vista.

The kitchen of the home is cool and sophisticated in sleek black, adding depth to the space with its vacuum of colour, while a luxurious, central bedroom can be enclosed by reflective sliding doors, sectioning the room for privacy. 

This loft dwelling is a delight to behold, with its decoration showcasing a wonderfully eclectic interior, which feeds the senses with vibrancy and character. Take a tour below and tell us your thoughts!

Striking and eclectic living room

Loft com vista para Baía de Todos os Santos, Evviva Bertolini Evviva Bertolini Tropical style living room
Evviva Bertolini

Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini

The living room in the loft is playful and eclectic, with multiple elements standing out within the space, from the depth of the black sofa to the vivacity of the artistic objects scattered throughout. An array of fresh flowers makes optimal use of a diverse collection of vases, refreshing the man-made materials within the home with splashes of nature. 

The walls of the loft present the perfect backdrop to this kind of design theme, with warm grey and white adding subtle depth and contrast without overwhelming the decoration.

Capitalising on a breathtaking view

Loft com vista para Baía de Todos os Santos, Evviva Bertolini Evviva Bertolini Tropical style living room
Evviva Bertolini

Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini

Beyond the primary living area sits this more subdued space, designed to accommodate casual comfort in front of the home's brilliant view. 

Dual armchairs and patterned footstools provide a vantage from which to unwind in front of the marine vista in the distance, while a small yet stylish dining table and chairs set the scene for intimate, relaxed entertaining.

Bright colours and a black kitchen

Loft com vista para Baía de Todos os Santos, Evviva Bertolini Evviva Bertolini Tropical style living room
Evviva Bertolini

Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini

This vantage presents an alternate view of the living space, highlighting the vibrant purple of the contemporary armchairs and the depth of the black kitchen and formal dining setting in the distance. The loft is beautifully open in its design, perfectly blending the playful eclecticism of the kitchen, dining and living areas.

The reflective partitions seen here not only provide visual expansion within the space, but also contribute to the loft's functionality, stylishly sectioning off the central bedroom area.

Striking depth in the kitchen decor

Loft com vista para Baía de Todos os Santos, Evviva Bertolini Evviva Bertolini Tropical style kitchen
Evviva Bertolini

Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini

A close-up of the kitchen and dining areas reveals the depth created by their black finishes. The sleek sheen of the black surfaces combined with the stainless steel fridge create a sophisticated and contemporary atmosphere, while the leather finish of the dining chairs adds a sense of luxury. 

The surrounding walls and ceiling offset the space beautifully, with hints of eclecticism bordering the black alcove in the colourful photographs and gold gilt mirror.

Open plan within the home

Loft com vista para Baía de Todos os Santos, Evviva Bertolini Evviva Bertolini Tropical style living room
Evviva Bertolini

Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini

The loft has been designed as a functional, open home, with the bedroom space able to be sectioned off by sliding, reflective partitions. The bedroom rests centrally within the abode, presenting a slightly more subdued colour scheme than that found throughout the rest of the home, creating a private oasis in which the occupant can relax in restive solitude.

Luxurious master bedroom

Loft com vista para Baía de Todos os Santos, Evviva Bertolini Evviva Bertolini Tropical style bedroom
Evviva Bertolini

Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini

A close-up of the bedroom reveals the luxurious decor that has been used to create this space, with the large bed appearing chic and sophisticated in simple black. The wall behind has been lined in raw silk, with its silver tone emulating that of the reflective partitions surrounding the room. Furnishings have been kept sparse and simple, with shelving and twin bedside tables included to display decorative objects.

Opulent bathroom

Loft com vista para Baía de Todos os Santos, Evviva Bertolini Evviva Bertolini Tropical style bathroom
Evviva Bertolini

Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini

The bathroom also presents a luxurious space, with the misty lines of its marble finish, combined with expansive mirrors and a large spa creating an opulent atmosphere. 

Mounted on the wall is a modern television unit, inviting whimsical relaxation in the spa, while the mirrors also reflect a large shower unit, with this room including all the necessities for luxurious bathing.

If you're a fan of eclectic design and decoration, have a look at The Colour Home where More is More and get inspired!

6 great furniture ideas for compact living
Do you enjoy eclectic interior design? Tell us your thoughts below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks