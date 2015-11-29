This Bright and Eclectic Loft

This beautiful, Brazilian home presents the ultimate in loft living, with its open plan housing a playfully eclectic abode, brimming with style and personality. Born of the creative minds at Evviva Bertolini, the loft features a brilliant array of vibrant furnishing and decorate objects, which combine to create a modern atmosphere with a joyous energy flowing throughout.

Upon entrance we're immediately introduced to the eclectic style of the home, with a range of unique furnishings and artworks populating the open living area. A wide stretch of windows provides a portal through which the occupants can admire a stunning view of the marina outside, with the interior designed to include multiple vantages upon which to relax in front of the gorgeous vista.

The kitchen of the home is cool and sophisticated in sleek black, adding depth to the space with its vacuum of colour, while a luxurious, central bedroom can be enclosed by reflective sliding doors, sectioning the room for privacy.

This loft dwelling is a delight to behold, with its decoration showcasing a wonderfully eclectic interior, which feeds the senses with vibrancy and character. Take a tour below and tell us your thoughts!