This Bright and Eclectic Loft

This beautiful, Brazilian home presents the ultimate in loft living, with its open plan housing a playfully eclectic abode, brimming with style and personality. Born of the creative minds at Evviva Bertolini, the loft features a brilliant array of vibrant furnishing and decorate objects, which combine to create a modern atmosphere with a joyous energy flowing throughout.
Upon entrance we're immediately introduced to the eclectic style of the home, with a range of unique furnishings and artworks populating the open living area. A wide stretch of windows provides a portal through which the occupants can admire a stunning view of the marina outside, with the interior designed to include multiple vantages upon which to relax in front of the gorgeous vista.
The kitchen of the home is cool and sophisticated in sleek black, adding depth to the space with its vacuum of colour, while a luxurious, central bedroom can be enclosed by reflective sliding doors, sectioning the room for privacy.
This loft dwelling is a delight to behold, with its decoration showcasing a wonderfully eclectic interior, which feeds the senses with vibrancy and character. Take a tour below and tell us your thoughts!
The living room in the loft is playful and eclectic, with multiple elements standing out within the space, from the depth of the black sofa to the vivacity of the artistic objects scattered throughout. An array of fresh flowers makes optimal use of a diverse collection of vases, refreshing the man-made materials within the home with splashes of nature.
The walls of the loft present the perfect backdrop to this kind of design theme, with warm grey and white adding subtle depth and contrast without overwhelming the decoration.
Beyond the primary living area sits this more subdued space, designed to accommodate casual comfort in front of the home's brilliant view.
Dual armchairs and patterned footstools provide a vantage from which to unwind in front of the marine vista in the distance, while a small yet stylish dining table and chairs set the scene for intimate, relaxed entertaining.
This vantage presents an alternate view of the living space, highlighting the vibrant purple of the contemporary armchairs and the depth of the black kitchen and formal dining setting in the distance. The loft is beautifully open in its design, perfectly blending the playful eclecticism of the kitchen, dining and living areas.
The reflective partitions seen here not only provide visual expansion within the space, but also contribute to the loft's functionality, stylishly sectioning off the central bedroom area.
A close-up of the kitchen and dining areas reveals the depth created by their black finishes. The sleek sheen of the black surfaces combined with the stainless steel fridge create a sophisticated and contemporary atmosphere, while the leather finish of the dining chairs adds a sense of luxury.
The surrounding walls and ceiling offset the space beautifully, with hints of eclecticism bordering the black alcove in the colourful photographs and gold gilt mirror.
The loft has been designed as a functional, open home, with the bedroom space able to be sectioned off by sliding, reflective partitions. The bedroom rests centrally within the abode, presenting a slightly more subdued colour scheme than that found throughout the rest of the home, creating a private oasis in which the occupant can relax in restive solitude.
A close-up of the bedroom reveals the luxurious decor that has been used to create this space, with the large bed appearing chic and sophisticated in simple black. The wall behind has been lined in raw silk, with its silver tone emulating that of the reflective partitions surrounding the room. Furnishings have been kept sparse and simple, with shelving and twin bedside tables included to display decorative objects.
The bathroom also presents a luxurious space, with the misty lines of its marble finish, combined with expansive mirrors and a large spa creating an opulent atmosphere.
Mounted on the wall is a modern television unit, inviting whimsical relaxation in the spa, while the mirrors also reflect a large shower unit, with this room including all the necessities for luxurious bathing.
