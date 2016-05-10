The Asian-inspired immaculate apartment

In any inventive design it's important to realise that one does not necessarily have to adhere to a single theme or aesthetic throughout the home, rather an amalgamation of contrasting elements might be better suited to added colour and character. This fabulous, Brazilian apartment does just that, bringing together classic and contemporary decor and furnishings throughout its expansive plan, and then adding an Asian influence through the inclusion of a range of unique, decorative objects.

Born of the creative genius of Isabela Canaan Arquitetos, the home is immediately inviting in style and sophistication. The living quarters are generously proportioned and include areas for both formal and casual living and dining. The formal dining setting is truly exceptional, beautifully blending classic elements such as a crystal chandelier and vintage armchairs with geometric, contemporary artwork and a sleek, minimalistic table.

As we shift through the house however, we notice that an Asian aesthetic begin to subtly materialise. Striking reds and blacks evoke a classic Chinese colour scheme, while patterned, silver artefacts and wooden sculptures hailing from South East Asia decorate various spaces within the home.

The effect is surprising and engaging, with these decorative elements adding a deeper sense of character to the apartment, which still retains an overarching air of modern luxury and style.