A traditional Taiwanese timber home built with love

No other material infuses a home with warmth like natural wood. The gentle variations in the textures and colours of a wood grain add a powerful, but subtle look to any home. In tactile terms, wood is also gentle on the feet so it is an excellent choice for the flooring of an outdoor deck or balcony.

The home we will explore today was designed and built to luxuriate in the qualities of this special material. Taiwanese carpenters, Yamada, have lovingly created a single-level home with a natural, relaxed feel and a few attention-grabbing wooden features. So take off your shoes and come explore this home…