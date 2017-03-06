Your browser is out-of-date.

A traditional Taiwanese timber home built with love

April Kennedy April Kennedy
三合院懷舊南方松結構木屋, 山田小草木作場
No other material infuses a home with warmth like natural wood. The gentle variations in the textures and colours of a wood grain add a powerful, but subtle look to any home. In tactile terms, wood is also gentle on the feet so it is an excellent choice for the flooring of an outdoor deck or balcony.

The home we will explore today was designed and built to luxuriate in the qualities of this special material. Taiwanese carpenters, Yamada, have lovingly created a single-level home with a natural, relaxed feel and a few attention-grabbing wooden features. So take off your shoes and come explore this home…

Private courtyard

南方松 遮雨棚 木屋 山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場

南方松 遮雨棚 木屋

山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場

The home has been constructed with wooden floors, walls and ceilings made from southern pine wood. The single, continuous tone makes the home feel warm and cocoon-like. We will take a wider view of the exterior in a moment, but for now, have a look at the simple, yet chunky design. The deck rises from the ground in a simple step and the quality of the natural material remains the true focus.

U-shaped design

三合院懷舊南方松結構木屋, 山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場

山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場

The home wraps around the courtyard to form a U-shaped design. This provides some shelter from the wind and encloses the courtyard, making it quite private. Inside, the show stopping feature is the exposed roof. So have a quick look at the stacked design of the peaked roof here.

Peaked roof design

木屋 室內 廚房及餐廳 山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場

木屋 室內 廚房及餐廳

山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場

In the wooden kitchen, we have our first glimpse of the peaked roof. A dark wooden interior can often look a little visually heavy. But this issue has been avoided by inviting lots of light into the interior and designing the roof with high ceilings. As an aside, the ochre red kitchen blends beautifully with the natural wooden tones.

Exposed wall beams

木屋 室內 山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場

木屋 室內

山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場

It's interesting to see how the carpenter created the upper part of the dividing wall with exposed timber beams. This draws further attention to the classic shape of the peaked roof and adds some unique interest to the home. It also allows lots of light to flow throughout the living rooms.

Smart wooden bathroom design

木屋衛浴 山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場

木屋衛浴

山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場

The bathroom has a very practical layout. It doesn't have a shower cubicle but a shower room. It also has a high glass window that gives endless privacy, ventilation and of course—natural light. The white ceramic tiles also run all the way to the ceiling and make the modest bathroom feel large.

Timber deck

木屋 迴廊 遮雨棚 戶外地板 山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場

木屋 迴廊 遮雨棚 戶外地板

山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場
山田小草木作場

We will end our tour on the timber deck. It is a relatively narrow deck, but the wooden floor makes the outdoor space feel like an extension of the living area. It also feels like a very natural transitional point into the wider surroundings. 

If you are interested in unique wooden ceilings, have a look at the ceilings in this project: A humble dorm becomes an incredibly home.

9 façade features to make your small home beautiful
What do you think of the power of wood in this home?

