A traditional Taiwanese timber home built with love

No other material infuses a home with warmth like natural wood. The gentle variations in the textures and colours of a wood grain add a powerful, but subtle look to any home. In tactile terms, wood is also gentle on the feet so it is an excellent choice for the flooring of an outdoor deck or balcony.
The home we will explore today was designed and built to luxuriate in the qualities of this special material. Taiwanese carpenters, Yamada, have lovingly created a single-level home with a natural, relaxed feel and a few attention-grabbing wooden features. So take off your shoes and come explore this home…
The home has been constructed with wooden floors, walls and ceilings made from southern pine wood. The single, continuous tone makes the home feel warm and cocoon-like. We will take a wider view of the exterior in a moment, but for now, have a look at the simple, yet chunky design. The deck rises from the ground in a simple step and the quality of the natural material remains the true focus.
The home wraps around the courtyard to form a U-shaped design. This provides some shelter from the wind and encloses the courtyard, making it quite private. Inside, the show stopping feature is the exposed roof. So have a quick look at the stacked design of the peaked roof here.
In the wooden kitchen, we have our first glimpse of the peaked roof. A dark wooden interior can often look a little visually heavy. But this issue has been avoided by inviting lots of light into the interior and designing the roof with high ceilings. As an aside, the ochre red kitchen blends beautifully with the natural wooden tones.
It's interesting to see how the carpenter created the upper part of the dividing wall with exposed timber beams. This draws further attention to the classic shape of the peaked roof and adds some unique interest to the home. It also allows lots of light to flow throughout the living rooms.
The bathroom has a very practical layout. It doesn't have a shower cubicle but a shower room. It also has a high glass window that gives endless privacy, ventilation and of course—natural light. The white ceramic tiles also run all the way to the ceiling and make the modest bathroom feel large.
We will end our tour on the timber deck. It is a relatively narrow deck, but the wooden floor makes the outdoor space feel like an extension of the living area. It also feels like a very natural transitional point into the wider surroundings.
