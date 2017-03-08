Your browser is out-of-date.

7 small but stylish houses to inspire you

Lucid Stead, royale projects : contemporary art royale projects : contemporary art Eclectic style houses
These days, more and more people are deciding to live in small houses, since they're both affordable and easy to manage. But small doesn’t mean you need to skimp on style or beauty! Architects and home builders are coming up with innovative ideas for small homes every day. Interesting materials, colours and designs are being combined to achieve unique looks for diminutive dwellings. But bear in mind that, although small houses are often budget-friendly, incorporating exclusive designs can raise the cost of the building. Still, they will always be more cost-effective than conventional large family homes. So, come with us to check out these 7 small home designs before you start building your own!

1. Modern and eye-catching

This simple, modern yet eye-catching house by the architects at Helene Lamboley Architecte DPLG combines a vivid hue like magenta with warm and light-hued wood for a stunning visual impact. Straightforward lines and cube-like volumes ensure simplicity, while the pergola on the upper-storey terrace adds a unique edge to the structure.

2. Floating effect

Combining strips of mirrors with wood was an ingenious idea while building this house. The mirrors reflect the landscape, partly camouflaging the house, and making it seem as if the house is floating in the air. If you don’t want to use mirrors on all the facades, you can choose it for just one wall, too.

3. Rustic yet chic

The sandy hue of this house helps it to blend with its natural surroundings easily, though the boxy structure and sleek, modern lines ensure it stands out. Large glass sliding doors help the interiors to connect with the small patio and the lush outdoors.

4. Creative mix and match

Sober yet contrasting hues help this small and modern house to wow with its personality! Light-hued wood has been used for the main entrance door and the lattice next to it, to ensure a warm and cosy feel. The glass windows also come in different sizes and have been positioned along the corners for a stylish appearance.

5. With a large terrace

Tiny but pretty, this house features a quaint sloping roof and light-coloured walls for a bright and inviting feel. The large wooden terrace is perfect for lazing around, enjoying morning teas or admiring nature. A wooden path leading to this terrace also adds to the unique charm of this house.

6. Scandinavian beauty

Entirely dark and bold on the outside and warm on the inside, this Scandinavian-style house is perfect for remote areas like the one shown here. It is prefabricated, and hence built in a factory and then assembled on site. Timber ensures warmth, and goes well with the lush natural surroundings.

7. Wooden splendour

Timber Clad Exterior

Rendered completely in wood, this house looks sophisticated, rich and impressive. The roofs are stylishly sloped, while the large glass windows allow lots of sunlight to flood the dining and kitchen areas inside.

For more gorgeous homes ideas, take a peek at: 12 simple and dreamy white bungalows

Which of these homes would you pick?

