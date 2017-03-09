3 picture-perfect family homes with floor plans to copy

Planning to build a large and elegant house for your family? Then you need to check out these inspiring designs from the architects at Open Village. These double-storey homes come with three to four bedrooms, besides spacious common areas to meet the demands of every family member. As an added bonus, we've also included the floor plans of these houses, so that you can plan wisely while building your own abode. Ready to get inspired? Let's begin our tour!
Brown bricks lend an earthy charm to this large house, while the yellow wooden elements bring elegant contrast and brightness. The bay window of the living space adds uniqueness to the structure, while the small porch and upstairs balcony offer airy spots for relaxation.
As you can see from the plan, the living and dining areas in this house are pretty spacious. The kitchen and bathroom face each other, while a laundry room in the back makes daily chores easy.
The first floor of the house accommodates three spacious bedrooms and a large shared bathroom.
The combination of brown and white makes this house stand out cosily amidst lush greenery. While the ground storey is done up in white concrete, the upper storey features light-hued wooden walls. Sloping red roofs lend quaintness to the building, and the large terrace which extends on the side offers ample space for relaxation and open-air meals. Charming wooden planters filled with fresh blooms deck the windows of the upper storey.
From the plan, the generous size of the terrace is quite evident. The kitchen, dining and living areas merge with each other, thanks to an open-plan layout. While the staircase is positioned right in the middle, the bedroom and bathroom face towards the street side.
Three large bedrooms and one spacious bathroom make up the first floor. It's clear that four to six people could easily live here, or perhaps even three generations of one family.
Ideal for a large family, this house wows with its classically attractive colour palette. The dark blue sloping roof pairs with grey walls, white balustrades and white latticed windows for a picture-perfect look. The raised terrace, as well as the expansive wooden patio, offers ample space for relaxation and recreation.
An open plan layout allows the living space to merge with the dining area, making the ground floor seem free and airy. This floor also comes with a home office right next to the living area, and a large bedroom and bathroom.
With four large bedrooms and a shared bathroom upstairs, the house can easily accommodate six people or even a few more. A small room facing the staircase is used for reading, watching TV or simply unwinding.
Have these beautiful homes got you think about your next move? For more house inspiration, check out: 6 simple but stunning fence ideas for your home