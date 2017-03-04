Your browser is out-of-date.

20 cheap and simple homes to inspire your next build

Casa moderna in legno - Calvenzano (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood White
If you're giving serious thought to asking your architect to design you a brand new home, we think you really need to see some of the stunning, simple yet striking homes that have already been built! 

We just know that each of these designs will offer inspiration in spades, as despite being deceptively basic in their construction, they all have stunning features that make the façades really shine. Let's also not forget that the simpler your home looks, the more you can really get to grips with a beautiful and unusual garden design. So, without further ado, let's look at some wonderfully inspiring builds!

1. Perfectly proportional.

​Villa classica in legno - Cavenago d’Adda (LO), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

 A symmetrical design and muted colours work so well here.

2. Modern cube.

Casa moderna in legno - Calvenzano (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood White
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

The modular look here is so contemporary over two floors.

3. Wonderful aesthetics.

VILLA PREFABBRICATA IN LEGNO [ANGERA] - Progetto: Arch. Mioranza, Marlegno Marlegno Classic style houses Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

A clay-tile roof here took skill to install but finishes the look amazingly.

4. Compact and contemporary.

PASSIVHAUS [BOLGARE – BG] www.marlegno.it – Progetto: Arch. Luca Barcella, Marlegno Marlegno Modern houses
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

Deceptively simple, this build must be so spacious inside.

5. Different levels.

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE [CALVENZANO] www.marlegno.it - Progetto: Arch. Tura, Marlegno Marlegno Modern houses
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

The lines and varying heights here create such a unique dialogue.

6. Charming colour.

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE [BOLGARE - BG] www.marlegno.it - Progetto: Geom. Belotti, Marlegno Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

What a difference some pastel blue has made to this simple two-storey build!

7. A mix of rustic and traditional styling.

homify Rustic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Adding natural stone to this façade has done wonders for the overall look.

8. An old home with a new addition.

Sopralzo in legno - Arluno (MI), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

Wow! This extension has certainly added some simple yet striking modernity!

9. Amazing materials.

Appartamenti in bioedilizia - Bonate Sopra (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood Beige
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

The combination of aged wood and new plaster here has jazzed up a simple construction style.

10. A stone sensation.

Villa in legno - Cenate (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Villas Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

Gabion walls as part of the main house was an inspired choice for this home!

11. Villa perfection.

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE [CIVIDATE - BG] www.marlegno.it - Progetto: Ing. Pasinelli, Marlegno Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

With a pool as the main focus, a super simple villa build was the only choice!

12. All about the roof.

Casa in legno - Palosco (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

This house is so chic and pared back but the sloped roof adds something extra!

13. Do the maths.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Don't you think that this simple home looks like a perfectly solved mathematics equation?

14. On three levels.

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE by Duemmengineering, Marlegno Marlegno Modern houses
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

Three-storey homes aren't the norm, but this one blends in so well, thanks to simple finishes.

15. A modern classic.

Villa singola in legno - Selvino (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Villas Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

Natural stone and wood cladding have made a simple chalet home look incredible here.

16. Bathed in light.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wow! The bright white finish and sensational roof look amazing here!

17. A wave of a roof.

Villa moderna in legno - Bolgare (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Villas Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

The wood and white combination here makes for such a striking aesthetic.

18. Virtual reality!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Doesn't this home look like something form a computer game? So chic and sharp!

19. A twist in the tale.

Casa moderna in legno - Albino (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

This modern cube home got a really unique roof and it made such a difference!

20. Simple and effective.

Casa in legno - Albano (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

Wow! A fairly standard home went up a notch with the amazing stone cladding here!

For more phenomenal architecture, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 simple and dreamy white bungalows.

Which of these styles would really suit your tastes?

