20 cheap and simple homes to inspire your next build

If you're giving serious thought to asking your architect to design you a brand new home, we think you really need to see some of the stunning, simple yet striking homes that have already been built!
We just know that each of these designs will offer inspiration in spades, as despite being deceptively basic in their construction, they all have stunning features that make the façades really shine. Let's also not forget that the simpler your home looks, the more you can really get to grips with a beautiful and unusual garden design. So, without further ado, let's look at some wonderfully inspiring builds!
A symmetrical design and muted colours work so well here.
A clay-tile roof here took skill to install but finishes the look amazingly.
Deceptively simple, this build must be so spacious inside.
The lines and varying heights here create such a unique dialogue.
What a difference some pastel blue has made to this simple two-storey build!
Adding natural stone to this façade has done wonders for the overall look.
Wow! This extension has certainly added some simple yet striking modernity!
The combination of aged wood and new plaster here has jazzed up a simple construction style.
Gabion walls as part of the main house was an inspired choice for this home!
With a pool as the main focus, a super simple villa build was the only choice!
This house is so chic and pared back but the sloped roof adds something extra!
Don't you think that this simple home looks like a perfectly solved mathematics equation?
Three-storey homes aren't the norm, but this one blends in so well, thanks to simple finishes.
Natural stone and wood cladding have made a simple chalet home look incredible here.
Wow! The bright white finish and sensational roof look amazing here!
The wood and white combination here makes for such a striking aesthetic.
Doesn't this home look like something form a computer game? So chic and sharp!
This modern cube home got a really unique roof and it made such a difference!
Wow! A fairly standard home went up a notch with the amazing stone cladding here!
