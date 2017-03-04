20 cheap and simple homes to inspire your next build

If you're giving serious thought to asking your architect to design you a brand new home, we think you really need to see some of the stunning, simple yet striking homes that have already been built!

We just know that each of these designs will offer inspiration in spades, as despite being deceptively basic in their construction, they all have stunning features that make the façades really shine. Let's also not forget that the simpler your home looks, the more you can really get to grips with a beautiful and unusual garden design. So, without further ado, let's look at some wonderfully inspiring builds!