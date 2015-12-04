Get the look you want with these 6 creative flooring trends

The feel of the floor under your feet gives you a connection to your home, but so often it's not a strong design feature. There are lots of things to consider when selecting flooring for each room of your home—the amount of foot traffic, if you want the space to feel cosy or keep you cool, if it's a location that's likely to take the occasional food spill or water splash. When a floor is lovingly selected, functional and fits the design of a home perfectly it can become the showstopper of the room!

Whether you're looking for something eye-catching, to bring an interesting texture underfoot, something to anchor your whole design scheme, or to give you new ideas for a space's theme, think outside the box with these creative flooring trends.