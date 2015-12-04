Get the look you want with these 6 creative flooring trends

The feel of the floor under your feet gives you a connection to your home, but so often it's not a strong design feature. There are lots of things to consider when selecting flooring for each room of your home—the amount of foot traffic, if you want the space to feel cosy or keep you cool, if it's a location that's likely to take the occasional food spill or water splash. When a floor is lovingly selected, functional and fits the design of a home perfectly it can become the showstopper of the room!
Whether you're looking for something eye-catching, to bring an interesting texture underfoot, something to anchor your whole design scheme, or to give you new ideas for a space's theme, think outside the box with these creative flooring trends.
Tiles aren't just for the bathroom! Let porcelain tiles with a tropical flavour make your home feel like a holiday destination. On this African-inspired home's balcony tiles with a variety if colours and patterns are mixed and matched to create a rich base for their eclectic design style. Porcelain or ceramic tiles are particularly practical for outdoor living spaces, as they can simply be hosed down if they get dirty.
To create a design look like this go all out once your tiles are laid—punchy colours such as turquoise, magenta, and orange bring to mind the ocean and tropical fruits. Natural fibres such as rattan, bamboo, cotton, and calico give an easygoing feel, and potted palms breathe life into the scene. Stepping into this space is instantly invigorating!
Parquet flooring brings an element of texture and depth with its square, rectangular, triangular, or lozenge shaped geometric patterns. While traditionalists and those who are partial to changing the colour scheme of their home will be drawn to classic natural woods, to really make your flooring a feature opt for interesting colour combinations such as this sunny red, orange, and yellow look from Decoplus Parquets.
Care for parquet flooring is the same as with any wooden flooring—sweep frequently, and mop when necessary. Steer clear of the vacuum to avoid scratches and keep your floor looking as good as the day it was laid.
You might think that a bold floor look like this will limit you in your decor and furniture, but it's actually very versatile. Pick pieces of dark wood and rich leather, go Scandinavian with light and clean furniture, or let your artistic quirks shine through in a celebration of colours and patterns.
Concrete isn't a one-size fits all—there's actually a lot of variety within the bounds of this utilitarian floor material. This home kitchen with a commercial feel is kept practical and super-modern with a matte finish concrete floor. Concrete is obviously perfect to use in a high traffic area which is prone to mess, and its texture looks great against the high shine subway tiles of the backsplash and funky red bar stools of the kitchen island.
If you're looking for something sleeker then a high shine polished concrete could be the answer. It's a finish that combines the sophisticated sheen of marble with the edge and grit of concrete, and would be perfect for a warehouse conversion. Top with a shaggy cream rug and modern furniture, and you're in magazine shoot territory!
If you think concrete is a bit dark and serious for your style you could always consider giving it a lick of paint. Pick a solid colour, work up a pattern, or even paint a mural on the floor.
They seem obviously if you're designing an outside entertainment area, but why not bring natural stone tiling inside the home? If you are designing a space joins inside and out, using the same tiling in both areas creates harmony and a natural flow that makes both areas seem even more welcoming.
But you don't need a reason to use natural stone tiles inside the house—this rustic room plays with a variety of tile sizes, colours, and layouts to create interest in a neutral colour scheme. The area is kept modern with the use of lighting with an industrial feel, and a cosy rug adds warmth.
Stone is also an incredibly hard wearing floor choice—whereas other types of floors will need resurfacing or polishing, stone will likely last as long as your home itself.
If you want to go with classic wood floorboards keep it interesting by welcoming imperfections. Raw, rustic, untreated textures like these naturally knotty oak floorboards add a warmth that is quite different from the polished feel of polished timber.
You can find potential floorboards in unlikely places if you want to go rustic—it's all about reclamation. Disused railway sleepers can be milled into extra-wide floorboards with serious character and a sense of history. As older factories and warehouses are updated or demolished their antique solid oak and pine beams can be given new life as stylish flooring. This upcycling practice is not only beautiful, but great for the environment, as it saves new trees from being felled.
Truly make your floor a feature with a bold checkerboard pattern. This statement look has been showing up in European paintings since the 1400s, but that doesn't mean it can't look thoroughly modern, like in this kitchen where the strong flooring pattern ties a bold black kitchen island in with the white walls and cupboards.
A checkerboard look changes depending on the materials used and the decor around it. High shine tiles give a glamour reminiscent of 1940s hollywood, however use the same black and white pattern in linoleum and you've got fun retro kitsch. Switch out black and white for colour, or paint the arrangement on concrete or floorboards and the possibilities are endless!
