11 country homes with picture-perfect verandas

A typically charming country house is usually imagined with a spacious and prettily furnished veranda, terrace or porch. Though shaded terraces were usually built to protect visitors from the rain and sun in bygone days, today, such verandas are ideal spots for relaxing outdoors and enjoying a drink with family or friends.
So today, we've collated 11 beautiful country homes to inspire you—and all come with lovely verandas! If you're after some simple home and garden inspiration, these porches will be just the ticket.
A large and gently sloping brown roof protects the dark green walls of this Japanese home, simultaneously shading the spacious L-shaped wooden terrace. This roof, along with the neat wooden railings, offers ample privacy and comfort to the terrace.
The pretty white wooden porch and the staircase that leads to it, complement the bright lemon walls of the house for a cheerful and cosy feel. It is also spacious enough for relishing casual chats and lazy afternoon teas. Credit for this creation goes to the architects at Kanda Arquitectos.
Light-hued wood arranged horizontally and in a criss-cross manner makes this Greek-style terrace a classy affair. Neat steps leading to the porch, beautiful plants and quaint furniture make the veranda seem like a European cafe.
This house belongs to a family of avid surfers, and the spacious porch with pretty white railings offers them a fabulous spot for unwinding and socialising without dirtying the interiors. The elegant stone steps leading to the porch look inviting, too.
Wide stone steps flanked by natural stone balustrades lead you to a gorgeous L-shaped wooden porch. The simple yet chic wooden fence and vibrant pink blossoms add oodles of charm to the spot.
Built symmetrically, the classical architecture and design of this residence is reflected in the welcoming porch with its pretty railings. Slender white columns add a quaint touch, while the bright green entrance door complements the lush greenery outside.
Situated in a forested area, this house combines an elegant grey roof with white columns and railings to make the porch look beautiful and timeless. The floors are wooden, lending warmth to the terrace.
Rendered almost entirely in wood with natural grey stone for its foundation, this expansive villa comes with multiple terraces which are shaded and cosy. Wood lends warmth to the verandas, while glass windows ensure a modern feel.
A roof lined with bright red tiles not only makes the house look pretty, but also lends an extra edge to the white and grey porch. Set amidst lush greens, the terrace with its latticed windows and cute fence looks very American and peaceful.
White concrete paired with earthy bricks and slate grey roofs make this large house elegant and warm. To top it all, there's a large white terrace with a simple neat railing and slender columns.
The small, quaint and shaded porch lends a lot of personality to this house, if not tons of outdoor space. Bright flowers in pretty planters make the whole house look inviting and lively.
