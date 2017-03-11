Your browser is out-of-date.

11 country homes with picture-perfect verandas

Justwords Justwords
A typically charming country house is usually imagined with a spacious and prettily furnished veranda, terrace or porch. Though shaded terraces were usually built to protect visitors from the rain and sun in bygone days, today, such verandas are ideal spots for relaxing outdoors and enjoying a drink with family or friends. 

So today, we've collated 11 beautiful country homes to inspire you—and all come with lovely verandas! If you're after some simple home and garden inspiration, these porches will be just the ticket.

1. Japanese elegance

葉山下山口の家, honda honda Country style houses Wood Brown
honda

honda
honda
honda

A large and gently sloping brown roof protects the dark green walls of this Japanese home, simultaneously shading the spacious L-shaped wooden terrace. This roof, along with the neat wooden railings, offers ample privacy and comfort to the terrace.

2. Charming in white

homify Country style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The pretty white wooden porch and the staircase that leads to it, complement the bright lemon walls of the house for a cheerful and cosy feel. It is also spacious enough for relishing casual chats and lazy afternoon teas. Credit for this creation goes to the architects at Kanda Arquitectos

3. Lovely wooden porch

homify Country style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Light-hued wood arranged horizontally and in a criss-cross manner makes this Greek-style terrace a classy affair. Neat steps leading to the porch, beautiful plants and quaint furniture make the veranda seem like a European cafe.

4. Large, white and beautiful

house-05, dwarf dwarf Eclectic style houses
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

This house belongs to a family of avid surfers, and the spacious porch with pretty white railings offers them a fabulous spot for unwinding and socialising without dirtying the interiors. The elegant stone steps leading to the porch look inviting, too.

5. Gorgeous wooden terrace

Manning Cottage , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Country style houses
Unit 7 Architecture

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

Wide stone steps flanked by natural stone balustrades lead you to a gorgeous L-shaped wooden porch. The simple yet chic wooden fence and vibrant pink blossoms add oodles of charm to the spot.

6. Classic and classy

Palma Plaza Residence, Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern houses
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Built symmetrically, the classical architecture and design of this residence is reflected in the welcoming porch with its pretty railings. Slender white columns add a quaint touch, while the bright green entrance door complements the lush greenery outside.

7. Timeless in white and grey

MARK ASTON, THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh Country style houses
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh

THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh

Situated in a forested area, this house combines an elegant grey roof with white columns and railings to make the porch look beautiful and timeless. The floors are wooden, lending warmth to the terrace.

8. Rustic and robust

Дом из клееного бруса GOOD WOOD, 783 кв.м., GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Classic style houses
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

Rendered almost entirely in wood with natural grey stone for its foundation, this expansive villa comes with multiple terraces which are shaded and cosy. Wood lends warmth to the verandas, while glass windows ensure a modern feel.

9. Beauty of red tiles

"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Country style houses
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

A roof lined with bright red tiles not only makes the house look pretty, but also lends an extra edge to the white and grey porch. Set amidst lush greens, the terrace with its latticed windows and cute fence looks very American and peaceful.

10. Sophisticated in brick

Villa Gürsoy, yücel partners yücel partners Country style houses Bricks White
yücel partners

yücel partners
yücel partners
yücel partners

White concrete paired with earthy bricks and slate grey roofs make this large house elegant and warm. To top it all, there's a large white terrace with a simple neat railing and slender columns.

11. Small but delightful

Stadtvilla mit Ländlichem Charme, miacasa miacasa Country style houses Wood
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

The small, quaint and shaded porch lends a lot of personality to this house, if not tons of outdoor space. Bright flowers in pretty planters make the whole house look inviting and lively.  

For more exterior ideas to make your house look pretty, check out: 6 simple but stunning fence ideas for your home

Which of these verandas would you pick for your home?

