11 country homes with picture-perfect verandas

A typically charming country house is usually imagined with a spacious and prettily furnished veranda, terrace or porch. Though shaded terraces were usually built to protect visitors from the rain and sun in bygone days, today, such verandas are ideal spots for relaxing outdoors and enjoying a drink with family or friends.

So today, we've collated 11 beautiful country homes to inspire you—and all come with lovely verandas! If you're after some simple home and garden inspiration, these porches will be just the ticket.