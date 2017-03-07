Your browser is out-of-date.

10 dream family homes and their floor plans

press profile homify press profile homify
Лахти_167,5 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Scandinavian style houses
Loading admin actions …

If you feel as though you're ready to commission an architect to design you a stylish and wonderful dream home, wait until you've read this article! We've brought together some of the most stylish, unusual and inspiring properties out there. 

To make it even easier for you to make an informed decision as to the styles you like best, we are going to show you not only the real houses (where appropriate), but also the first renderings and even the internal floor plans! As you take a look at the homes we've collated, think about how many bedrooms you'd need, how much internal space you want and what aesthetic you're keen to capture—we're sure you'll find something here that will really inspire you to make a start. You might even be surprised by how stylish smaller homes can be, so let's take a look!

1. 165 square meters of beautiful architecture.

Лахти_167,5 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Scandinavian style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Bigger isn't always better, as this charming and pretty bungalow proves. It's big enough for a family too! Just wait until you see the original renderings and floor plans!

Panoramic views.

Лахти_167,5 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Scandinavian style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The floor plan.

Лахти_167,5 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

2. 180 square metres of fresh design.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

A larger design and more modern, thanks to the white render finish, the basic boxy design is really working here and this is just the back!

From the front.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pretty as a picture and with an integrated garage.

A look all the way around.

Орландо_180 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

A floor plan that makes good sense.

Орландо_180 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

3. Palatial styling.

Тиффани_219 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Covering 218 square metres in total, the large proportions and funky colours of this home look incredible.

From the back.

Тиффани_219 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The original drawings.

Тиффани_219 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

First floor layout.

Тиффани_219 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Ground floor plans.

Тиффани_219 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

4. 227 square metres of joy!

Гарант_227 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The partially traditional look of this home makes it so appealing for families. With security fencing in place too, it looks really safe.

A gorgeous rear façade.

Гарант_227 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Views from every angle.

Гарант_227 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Ground floor design.

Гарант_227 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

First floor spaciousness.

Гарант_227 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

5. Bungalow style, with a little extra!

Марини_256 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Scandinavian style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

256 square metres has been put to great use in this bungalow with a loft addition! The balcony must make for a wonderful master suite.

Sociable design.

Марини_256 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Scandinavian style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The views all around.

Марини_256 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Scandinavian style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Interior layouts.

Марини_256 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Scandinavian style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

6. 261 square metres of majestic architecture.

Виктория_261 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Could this look anymore like an incredible mansion? The contrast of white wood and red bricks is just so striking.

Heritage touches throughout.

Виктория_261 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The exterior views.

Виктория_261 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

A photo of the finished project.

Виктория_261 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Ground floor plans.

Виктория_261 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

First floor plans.

Виктория_261 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

7. Inspired colours and amazing shapes.

Гарант М_263 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The muted neutral tones used to design this home have such a warm and timeless look and also help to make the house look sizeable. 

A homely look from the street.

Гарант М_263 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The artist renderings.

Гарант М_263 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

How it really looked.

Гарант М_263 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Ground floor gorgeousness.

Гарант М_263 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Garage and upper floor plans.

Гарант М_263 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

8. With a touch of British style.

Престон_278 кв.м, Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Classic style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

What what! Time for a little traditional British design, with pillars, round feature windows and impressive stature!

Fit for a queen.

Престон_278 кв.м, Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Classic style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Render 1.

Престон_278 кв.м, Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Classic style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Render 2.

Престон_278 кв.м, Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Classic style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Render 3.

Престон_278 кв.м, Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Classic style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Render 4.

Престон_278 кв.м, Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Classic style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Palatial plans.

Престон_278 кв.м, Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

First floor comfort.

Престон_278 кв.м, Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

9. 280 square metres of amazing villa style.

Шамони_280 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

There's something almost pagoda-style about this wonderful villa that stretches across the site in such a luxurious way.

From the street.

Шамони_280 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Artistic renderings.

Шамони_280 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The completed home!

Шамони_280 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

A floor plan to rival all others.

Шамони_280 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

10. 299 square metres of mansion magnificence.

Мирабель_299 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Talk about a dream home! Can you imagine coming home to this every day? The red brick and white trim contrasts look fantastic.

As impressive from the back!

Мирабель_299 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Regal renderings.

Мирабель_299 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The real house!

Мирабель_299 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Space for everyone.

Мирабель_299 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Comfort is king.

Мирабель_299 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

For more architectural inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The dreamy timber home built for a happy family.

Which of these houses really appealed to you and why?

