10 dream family homes and their floor plans

If you feel as though you're ready to commission an architect to design you a stylish and wonderful dream home, wait until you've read this article! We've brought together some of the most stylish, unusual and inspiring properties out there.
To make it even easier for you to make an informed decision as to the styles you like best, we are going to show you not only the real houses (where appropriate), but also the first renderings and even the internal floor plans! As you take a look at the homes we've collated, think about how many bedrooms you'd need, how much internal space you want and what aesthetic you're keen to capture—we're sure you'll find something here that will really inspire you to make a start. You might even be surprised by how stylish smaller homes can be, so let's take a look!
Bigger isn't always better, as this charming and pretty bungalow proves. It's big enough for a family too! Just wait until you see the original renderings and floor plans!
A larger design and more modern, thanks to the white render finish, the basic boxy design is really working here and this is just the back!
Covering 218 square metres in total, the large proportions and funky colours of this home look incredible.
The partially traditional look of this home makes it so appealing for families. With security fencing in place too, it looks really safe.
256 square metres has been put to great use in this bungalow with a loft addition! The balcony must make for a wonderful master suite.
Could this look anymore like an incredible mansion? The contrast of white wood and red bricks is just so striking.
The muted neutral tones used to design this home have such a warm and timeless look and also help to make the house look sizeable.
What what! Time for a little traditional British design, with pillars, round feature windows and impressive stature!
There's something almost pagoda-style about this wonderful villa that stretches across the site in such a luxurious way.
Talk about a dream home! Can you imagine coming home to this every day? The red brick and white trim contrasts look fantastic.
