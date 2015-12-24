A Natural Hideout in the Middle of Nature

This natural hideout is situated in a small clearing at the edge of a birch grove in the Russian village of Polivanova, just south of Moscow. Architect Alexsandr Zhydkov constructed the building on the far corner of the available land, so as to take advantage of the natural clearing and avoid cutting down any of the existing forest. With the same respect for nature, the home is designed to maximise the best natural vantage points and avoid unnecessary landscaping.

The exterior is all rich dark timber and tall windows that reflect the stark vertical lines of the surroundings trees. Inside, the designers have employed furnishings and finishes with a subtle colour palette. From floors to ceilings, furniture and rugs, a huge variety of natural textures and earthy finishes have been used to create a home with a natural, understated beauty.

For a peek inside this forest hideaway, check out the following images.