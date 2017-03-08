15 low-cost tricks for a designer-style kitchen

Kitchen revamps can become a costly affair if you don't watch your budget, but you shouldn't have to adjust your preferred aesthetic just to fit a financial framework. And now, you really don't have to!

We've taken a look at how some kitchen planners have added designer touches and high-end finishes to projects in a bid to raise the profile significantly, and we think we've come up with a few sneaky and cost-effective ways to achieve similar results—for significantly less money.

Nobody will think that you've 'cheaped out' or compromised your installation—if you follow these fantastic tips!