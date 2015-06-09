7 examples of stunning vaulted ceilings

Love them or loathe them, there is something spectacular about a vaulted ceiling. While many people seem to despise this interior architectural element, in equal measure are the individuals who adore them. These ceilings were once admired and prized as the epitome of opulent living: Kings owned them, churches utilised them, and they represented wealth and opulence. As they became more commonplace, vaulted ceilings were used as a way to make the most of space, and ensure an area was as roomy as possible. Modern domestic vaulting has tended to ebb and flow in popularity over the decades, and is currently enjoying a resurgence, possibly due in part to the flurry of restoration of many historic barns, churches, and country homes. Although they do not increase actual floor space, vaulted ceilings have a brilliant way of making a space feel airy and spacious.
Forget the unattractive brown-painted exposed beam vaulting of the 1980s and 90s, and instead take a look at the following brilliant examples of vaulted ceilings at their best and most impressive.
An incredible feat of historic preservation and skilled architectural design, this wonderful barn conversion from Hudson Architects is a brilliant example of the beauty of a vaulted ceiling. Rustic, raw, and with a hint of industrial sophistication, this space exudes a sense of grandeur and feels as though it will keep going for miles. The wonderful feature of this space is its size and attention to detail. Each beam and support is original and restored, while the kitchen, although modern, blends a contemporary chic vibe, with timeless continuity.
Atrium style ceilings are incredibly popular, not just because they are beautiful, but for their ability to bring natural light into a domestic space. Vaulted above the lounge room, this glass ceiling imparts a sense of freedom into the space. Combined with the white colour scheme, the dark contrasting lines add interest and definition to the atrium ceiling, and ensure it is a feature that cannot be missed.
Free from beams and rustic adornment, this bedroom incorporates a vaulted ceiling which in turn ensures the space feels large and open. Replete with porthole window and large balcony, the room is effortlessly enhanced by its airy and open ceiling space.
In contrast to the aforementioned image, this loft conversion and renovation utilises its beams to create a sense of rustic charm and character. Whilst sparsely furnished, this room employs sleek timber floors that contrast the rough and raw vaulted ceiling perfectly. A neutral colour scheme tops off the décor in this loft, and ensures the area is useable and stylish.
This barrel-vault ceiling transforms a relatively small and compact space into an airy and roomy family room. Scandinavian in feel, with a hint of modern northern design, this area utilises its ultra-light beechwood ceiling to impart a sense of freshness and contemporary cool. Along with the cool colour scheme, the wood burner ensures the area remains cosy, and homely.
Who doesn’t dream of having an escape somewhere high up in the mountains? A place where you can retreat to, in order to breathe in the fresh air, and enjoy a little time away from the hustle and bustle of busy city life. This space is just that. A perfect blend of rustic, country, contemporary and classic, this living/dining/kitchen utilises a vaulted ceiling to enhance the roominess of the space, and impart a sense of affluent alpine living.
Finally, the loft bathroom—a beautiful space that incorporates two seemingly contrasting materials, marble and timber, and blends them effortlessly. The tub is the centrepiece of this space, and is enhanced by the symmetrical vaulted ceiling which increases the airiness of the space, and ensures a rustic character and ambience.