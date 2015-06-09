7 examples of stunning vaulted ceilings

Love them or loathe them, there is something spectacular about a vaulted ceiling. While many people seem to despise this interior architectural element, in equal measure are the individuals who adore them. These ceilings were once admired and prized as the epitome of opulent living: Kings owned them, churches utilised them, and they represented wealth and opulence. As they became more commonplace, vaulted ceilings were used as a way to make the most of space, and ensure an area was as roomy as possible. Modern domestic vaulting has tended to ebb and flow in popularity over the decades, and is currently enjoying a resurgence, possibly due in part to the flurry of restoration of many historic barns, churches, and country homes. Although they do not increase actual floor space, vaulted ceilings have a brilliant way of making a space feel airy and spacious.

Forget the unattractive brown-painted exposed beam vaulting of the 1980s and 90s, and instead take a look at the following brilliant examples of vaulted ceilings at their best and most impressive.