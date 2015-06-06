How to incorporate your vintage home accessories

Vintage home accessories add style, history, and a little originality to any domestic space. This summer, brighten up your home, and make sure you utilise your thrift shop and second hand store goods, by incorporating them cleverly and stylishly into your home. Vintage or retro accoutrements can add life, vivacity and colour to a space, as well as ensure that it is homely and individual. But how to integrate these bits-and-bobs skilfully without your space feeling cluttered or fragmented?

Take a look at the following examples and hints below, and get those vintage goodies out of storage and into your home today.