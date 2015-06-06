How to incorporate your vintage home accessories

Vintage home accessories add style, history, and a little originality to any domestic space. This summer, brighten up your home, and make sure you utilise your thrift shop and second hand store goods, by incorporating them cleverly and stylishly into your home. Vintage or retro accoutrements can add life, vivacity and colour to a space, as well as ensure that it is homely and individual. But how to integrate these bits-and-bobs skilfully without your space feeling cluttered or fragmented?
Take a look at the following examples and hints below, and get those vintage goodies out of storage and into your home today.
Vintage fabric is excellent, it is easy to find in most junk stores, thrift shops, and second hand places, and can function in multiple ways within your stylishly designed home. Think outside the box and utilise this fabric in many different ways. Grab the sewing matching (or a friend who can sew), and get creative. Cushion covers, patchwork quilts, throw rugs and wall hangings are just a few of the many options that can be made out of lovely vintage fabrics and textiles.
This is a great example from Build Team of how small glass bottles can be repurposed as funky and shabby-chic vases. Pretty all in a row, these bottles are contained within a small vintage shelf with wire holders to ensure they do not fall out. If you have some small glass bottles that you are unsure what to do with, consider a little DIY project and create a piece of wall art that will double as a place to hold your fresh flowers.
Do you have a beautiful vintage trunk that is just sitting in the corner and collecting dust? Take a look at this example—perfectly styled to act as a functional way to hold books, bottles and glasses, this handy shelf-cum-side table is brilliantly useful. Place this in your living room and ensure it isn’t overcrowded as it will become a centrepiece and talking point for your room. If you get sick of looking at the interior of the trunk, simply shut and lock it for a useful side table.
Almost everyone has at least a couple of vintage bowls or crockery. The biggest problem is often that they do not match with the surrounding décor and design of your home. Time to think innovatively. Vintage bowls do not need to exist purely as an item in your kitchen, consider eomploying them to store jewellery in your bedroom, or even in your bathroom to add a little brightness and act as a handy place to store necessary accoutrements.
Glassware is something that can accumulate extremely quickly. From inherited sets of glasses and vases, to op-shop finds, generally everyone has a collection of glassware that they are unsure what to do with. Perhaps create a little garden within your home? Utilise your items similar to this example and group them together as handy terrariums, indoor plant pots, or simply as a stylish display under your coffee table.
This bedroom has a beautiful vintage style, along with plentiful light, and matching side trunk-esque side table. Although it may seem as though this room is new, neat and tidy, it evokes a sense of modernity, and retro cool. Think re-upholstered vintage statement chair, ornamentation on the mantelpiece, vintage side table, and matching vintage light fitting. Utilise that vintage fabric or scarves, and transform them into cushions for your bed, and match with crisp white bed linen.
A great way to impart a little vintage charm into your garden is with the use of stylish repurposed planters. These three pots look fabulously rustic, and evoke a characterful aesthetic into the space. Not only for trees, these pots would look superb on a balcony filled with flowers and herbs.