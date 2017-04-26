How to use the space under your stairs — 9 fantastic ideas!

Every household that has stairs, knows that it is an often misused and undervalued area. Often we either do nothing with it or we create a closet and fill it with those random things around the house. It can sometimes be an awkward area to fill being in odd shapes and sizes from triangular to oblong and narrow and small. But, what if you could do more with that space? What if you could create the perfect solution for your exact very need?!
Today on homify, we would like for you to be inspired and rethink that space under the stairs to create a room or storage option exactly to fit your current needs. From a tiny study, a bar or even a magical Zen garden, the very thing that makes this space so odd may be the thing that makes it an extra cool part of your home.
Take a look at some of our favourite under the stairs projects and see if there is one that could work for you right now in your home!
Why let clutter build up when you can have a fabulous Zen garden like this one by HC Interiores.
While it's tempting to go running out to buy stones and bonsai plants, check out how much light the area receives and choose your plants accordingly. These places do not often receive direct sunlight, so a gardening expert or a little research will really help create a little garden that is both beautiful and low-maintenance.
After your new garden is installed, jazz it up by placing some accent lighting among the bushes. Of course, you could always contact a professional in your local area to seek the right professional advice.
Storage space under the stairs doesn't always have to be hidden away beneath cupboard doors. Install some clean, minimalist white shelves and turn this corner into a display space.
Choose a finish that matches the existing décor and fill the shelves with beautiful things, books, sculptures or even a small fish tank. And if you find yourself wanting some cupboard doors to hide it all away, choose a combination of closed and open shelves. In this example the beautiful natural finishing of the nude toned wood compliments wells against the natural floorboards and minimal details of the house.
If the thought of installing built in shelving is too arduous or just not practical, consider buying some standard white bookshelves and propping them up beside the staircase.
These budget bookshelves are perfect because they are easily available, fit in with the existing décor and could almost pass for built-in cupboards. So bring those old books out of boxes and display them. Who knows, you might discover some long forgotten gems.
For those fortunate enough to have a little wiggle room in their layout, a small space between the staircase and the wall can be turned into a big creative display like this one.
This kind of space adds a real wow factor to the room without intruding too much on the walkways. It's also a ready staircase to help you reach the highest shelves and fill them with your favourite trinkets. For the best effect install some accent lighting within the shelves to show off those artworks on display!
Now, is there anything so elegant as having a personal bar in your home. It evokes impressions of cool gatherings and films of yesteryear.
It's so simple and cost effective that anyone could set something like this up. All you need is a funky cabinet, a paint colour that pops and a cool collection of tumblers and liquor. It doesn't take up any extra room and just imagine the cocktail parties you might have.
Sometimes the very best home offices are the smallest. There is absolutely nothing to distract you and no where to look but at the books, so why not design your very own space under the stairs!
An extra study will not only add value to your home and is perfect for a tiny desk, chair, a couple of shelves and the all important space to think, but it could even be a place for anyone that simply wants to get away from the hustle and bustle of the home to read a book or contemplate. By incorporating such a room in your home, you'll be surprised how often it will actually be used.
We all know that sometimes we have a little too much of shoes, clothes, bags etc. Often our already existing cupboards and draws are overflowing with items that we rarely even use. Therefore, creating an extra closet space under the stairs is a great way for you to manage and store away those items that you don't have any space for. You could even use this space to store all your seasonal clothing items that you would definintley not wear in the current season, such as, thick winter jackets and ski boots.
With a couple of pop in supports and a drill, each shelf can be easily made thin, wide, tall or tiny. You'll love this space all the more if you make each shelf perfectly house your oddest shaped possessions.
Everyone knows that an extra bathroom adds a lot of value to your home. You'll surprise yourself when you realise that the space under the stairs is actually the perfect place to add an extra toilet and washbasin! Not only is it great for your guests but, it will ease up the demands of the family bathroom and it will often be within easy access of the kitchen and front door. Plus, it could also provide yet another little nook for kids to hide during a game of hide and seek.
A spiral staircase like this may be beautiful, but kind of tricky when it comes to finding a functional solution for the surrounding area. So, why not fill it with art!? Spiral staircases are often in the corner of a room so it is a great place to hang a large painting or artwork that you have created and because of its prime positioning, every time you walk up and down the stairs allows you to always appreciate it.
