How to use the space under your stairs — 9 fantastic ideas!

Every household that has stairs, knows that it is an often misused and undervalued area. Often we either do nothing with it or we create a closet and fill it with those random things around the house. It can sometimes be an awkward area to fill being in odd shapes and sizes from triangular to oblong and narrow and small. But, what if you could do more with that space? What if you could create the perfect solution for your exact very need?!

Today on homify, we would like for you to be inspired and rethink that space under the stairs to create a room or storage option exactly to fit your current needs. From a tiny study, a bar or even a magical Zen garden, the very thing that makes this space so odd may be the thing that makes it an extra cool part of your home.

Take a look at some of our favourite under the stairs projects and see if there is one that could work for you right now in your home!