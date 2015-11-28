How to incorporate an office in the home

With such rapid technological progress in recent years, the way we live, work and balance our professional and private lives has transformed tremendously. With millions of people around the world these days conducting their professional lives in a freelance capacity, working at home has never been more prevalent. Even for those who work a traditional 40-hour work week in a designated workspace, it's become a crucial and indispensable necessity of modern life to have a space in the home that you can comfortably call an 'office'.

The fact is, not everyone has the luxury of abundant space to work with in order to be able to incorporate a fully purpose-built office room into their homes. Thankfully, with a little know-how, you can turn almost any room or nook in the home into a fully functional, multi-purpose office space without much hassle at all.

Today on homify, we’re taking a look at some fantastic tips on how to effortlessly incorporate an office into your home, whether spacious or small, compact or tall. Read on, and enjoy a little inspiration on how to get your home office up and running, or working even more smoothly.