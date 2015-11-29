6 great furniture ideas for compact living

Life in the city can be fabulous and exciting, but when it comes to creating a harmonious and functional domestic space in the hustle and bustle, we’re often up against a few challenges. Safe to say, on the whole, today’s urban apartments and homes are rather, well… cosy. Spaces comes at a premium: storage areas and general living quarters are typically compact to say the least. Consequently, our freedom to choose from a broad range of furniture and accessories might seem a little limited: we might love to take home that full size couch settee, but there may not be any space to move in our living room if we do.

When it comes to fitting out compact interiors with the right furniture, we have to be a little bit clever about it. Cloistered rooms can really breathe and flow well with the right selection of goods, and compact living can be just as pleasurable and rewarding as a home with far greater room to move.

Today on homify, we’re taking a walk through some fabulous and clever furniture ideas for homes of the more compact kind. If you’re looking for furniture that not only looks great and works well, but keeps your home looking fresh and un-cramped, then this is the guide for you: take a peek and get inspired!