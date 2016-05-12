The apartment of bright ideas

Bright ideas have opened up a new life for a small, 25-year old apartment in Seoul, Korea. This airy transformation was brought to realisation by architect Lee Juyoung of G/O Architects for clients who dreamt of a versatile living and working environment to suit their young family's lifestyle.

The resulting rework has provided the family with a flexible home comprised of a living room, eat-in kitchen, bathroom, en-suite master bedroom, kids room, and a small workspace—all packed into 85m2 and without ever feeling cramped.

A bright white colour scheme flows throughout this home, creating harmony and giving the illusion of space, only giving way to calming splashes of mint and turquoise on the bathroom wall, balcony ceiling, and entrance door. The home is furnished entirely with clean and modern pieces made of light ash with a mind on space and function.

This clever little apartment just goes to show that good things really do come in small packages!