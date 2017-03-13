Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 simple one-storey homes (with new styles to choose from)

press profile homify press profile homify
CASA ANDRADA, METODO33 METODO33 Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

A family home or freestanding dwelling is for some, the ultimate dream. To create a space where you feel relaxed, welcomed and safe is unquestionably a top priority for families, as well as couples and individuals.

However, building or buying your first home is a huge investment, and not one to make lightly. You need to decide on your essential requirements, future potential needs, budget and stylistic preferences.

Often single-storey homes are a good option as they provide lower costs, while still offering practicality and liveability. Today we’re going to take a look at 10 new styles you’ll want to see before you buy or build. Let’s check them out below…

1. Modern and timeless

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

This 3D render shows us exactly what the home might look like if it were built. The cool one-storey white house comes replete with a bright red tiled roof and plenty of charm. Modernised with a large outdoor deck, the beautiful abode is simple, elegant and truly comforting.

2. A cool brick abode

SouthEast façade FG ARQUITECTES Modern houses
FG ARQUITECTES

SouthEast façade

FG ARQUITECTES
FG ARQUITECTES
FG ARQUITECTES

The interesting brick walls of this next home help provide privacy and segregation to certain areas of the house. The thoughtfully landscaped garden softens the stoic brick structure, while boosting a connection to the house’s plot and situation.

3. Mediterranean style

Casa en Gaüses, Anna & Eugeni Bach Anna & Eugeni Bach Mediterranean style houses
Anna &amp; Eugeni Bach

Anna & Eugeni Bach
Anna &amp; Eugeni Bach
Anna & Eugeni Bach

The architect of this dwelling has utilised Mediterranean characteristics to build a house of warmth and uniqueness. Blending nature with the home, the structure aims to evoke a sense of organic unity and cohesion.

4. Open, airy and modern

Orchard Hill JAMIE FALLA Modern living room
JAMIE FALLA

Orchard Hill

JAMIE FALLA
JAMIE FALLA
JAMIE FALLA

A modernist dream home, our next property is delicately adorned with glass sliding walls that help provide a sense of continuity with the exterior, while breaking the boundaries between indoors and out.

5. A new take on something old

KROPKA STUDIO'S PROJECT, Kropka Studio Kropka Studio Modern houses
Kropka Studio

KROPKA STUDIO'S PROJECT

Kropka Studio
Kropka Studio
Kropka Studio

This next structure takes its cues from traditional barns and farmhouses, but adds a more contemporary approach of gabion walls of stacked stones and an eye-catching zinc roof.

6. The one-storey home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

แบบบ้านโมเดิร์น Architect-BKK, บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด

บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด

Think a compact one-storey home can’t accommodate a family? Think again! This gorgeous property boasts 3 decent sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and plenty of sleek character.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The small white house

Rear view of the new single storey extension ArchitectureLIVE Modern houses White extension,courtyard extension,single storey,green window frame,bifold doors,white render,zinc roof,butterfly roof,full height windows,patio
ArchitectureLIVE

Rear view of the new single storey extension

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Sometimes good things come in small packages! This is certainly true for house number 7, which boasts a cute white façade and plenty of interesting architectural lines.

8. A definite dream home

แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว, Takuapa125 Takuapa125 Modern houses
Takuapa125

Takuapa125
Takuapa125
Takuapa125

Infused with a warm and inviting atmosphere, this house is elegant, quaint and charming all at the same time.

9. Updating tradition

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A new take on the traditional-style family residence, this characterful yet chic abode ensures its occupants can feel proud of the strong architectural style and tasteful features.

10. The glass cube dwelling

CASA ANDRADA, METODO33 METODO33 Modern houses
METODO33

METODO33
METODO33
METODO33

Surrounded by lush green grass this contemporary home truly stands out from the crowd. The ceiling is constructed with steel, while the large windows mean this dwelling can be integrated with the luscious garden and entertaining spaces.

Did you have a favourite style amongst the homes above? If you’d like some more domestic or architectural inspiration, check out: 10 dream family homes and their floor plans

The elegant home built for modern family life
Which home is your favourite? Add the number below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks