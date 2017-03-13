10 simple one-storey homes (with new styles to choose from)

A family home or freestanding dwelling is for some, the ultimate dream. To create a space where you feel relaxed, welcomed and safe is unquestionably a top priority for families, as well as couples and individuals.

However, building or buying your first home is a huge investment, and not one to make lightly. You need to decide on your essential requirements, future potential needs, budget and stylistic preferences.

Often single-storey homes are a good option as they provide lower costs, while still offering practicality and liveability. Today we’re going to take a look at 10 new styles you’ll want to see before you buy or build. Let’s check them out below…