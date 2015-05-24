Cool bathroom items: a quick design fix

Being able to give the bathroom a full makeover every few years is a dream many of us would like to fulfil, but in truth the amount of money required and the level of disruption to daily life renders that dream impossible for most people. Fortunately, there are tons of little things you can do for a quick injection of new life into a tired old bathroom. It might not give you quite the same sense of satisfaction as a brand new bath suite, but investing in a few new bits and pieces and placing them wisely can freshen up the space in ways you hadn’t realised were so easy to achieve. Whether it’s a nice soap dish or a vintage bathroom cabinet, a little present to yourself can help banish the bathroom blues. Here are a few ideas that could help do the trick.
Having beautiful bottles out on display is a good way to add a classy edge to any bathroom. Depending on the style of bottle you choose you can adjust the look to your own tastes. Using bottles as an accessory can be as simple as leaving the scents you already own out on display instead of shutting them away in a cabinet or drawer. Or, if your favourite perfumes, oils and products don’t already come in aesthetically pleasing vessels why not decant them? It’s easy enough to pick up glamorous vintage glass bottles in antiques shops, at flea markets or even online.
There are certain bathroom items that most people don’t bother to think about making interesting. This quirky piece made from repurposed wood and chipboard makes an unexpected and characterful alternative to the standard metal ring often used to hold a toothbrush tumbler. Its a very modern piece that has a certain old-fashioned charm about it thanks to the aged appearance of its wood.
Want to feel like a star? Starting each day by seeing your face framed in a flashy mirror could be the first step to bringing out your inner Audrey Hepburn or Cary Grant. The one in this picture carefully straddles the fine line between joyful indulgence and OTT kitsch.
Too often bathroom storage is considered from a practical angle only. But with a bit of extra thought, the storage items themselves (cupboards, shelves, chests of drawers and so on) can be decorative items in themselves. The items they display can be artfully arranged to enhance this effect. This lovely shelving unit by Anna Jaje, so smart and simple with its variously sized compartments, is a great example.
Getting the mood of your bathroom lighting just right can turn your daily shower from a routine task into a moment of tranquillity to be cherished. These teardrop-shaped lamps provide just enough light to set a gentle, soothing tone for the space. At the same time, their unusual form makes them into real statement lighting pieces that would add a little interest to even totally standard bathrooms.