Cool bathroom items: a quick design fix

Being able to give the bathroom a full makeover every few years is a dream many of us would like to fulfil, but in truth the amount of money required and the level of disruption to daily life renders that dream impossible for most people. Fortunately, there are tons of little things you can do for a quick injection of new life into a tired old bathroom. It might not give you quite the same sense of satisfaction as a brand new bath suite, but investing in a few new bits and pieces and placing them wisely can freshen up the space in ways you hadn’t realised were so easy to achieve. Whether it’s a nice soap dish or a vintage bathroom cabinet, a little present to yourself can help banish the bathroom blues. Here are a few ideas that could help do the trick.