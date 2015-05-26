homify 360°: a WWII barge becomes a workplace on the waves

One of the many things a good architect has to do well is to see the potential in unexpected places. Another thing they need to do well is see the potential in a place where it absolutely is expected… and bring that potential out. It’s that second part that’s the really tricky one.

Fortunately for them and for this project, UK architects Marraum are masters of both of those skills. This floating office situated on a WWII Ferro cement barge dating back to 1941 represents an ingenious use of a space that is very special both historically and architecturally. It’s a workplace anyone would envy.