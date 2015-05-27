Going back in time at the PRL Museum, Warsaw

Curating a small museum can be a real challenge given the constraints of space and budget, but the relative lack of accountability to an extended hierarchy of team members can also offer opportunities to get really creative with the collections and layout. As a result, smaller museums and galleries often have a highly personal feel that might be absent in their larger, flashier counterparts.

The PRL Museum in Warsaw, Poland designed by Dziurdzia Projekt offers a fascinating glimpse into what life was like for much of the population under communism. It’s a museum with limited space, but its smart layout makes the most of what’s available. It’s interesting not only for its wide range of objects and information relating to this crucial period in Poland’s none-too-distant history; but also for the overall feel of its design and the interior elements it incorporates.