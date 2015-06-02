Personalised luxury in Rio de Janeiro

What does luxury mean to you? It’s possible, likely in fact, that you first think of innocuously decadent interiors, outfitted in the style of a hotel room and carefully designed to be devoid of all character. But as demonstrated by this villa in Rio de Janeiro, created by Leila DioniziosArquitetura e Luminotécnica, there are loads of ways to do luxury without losing the key elements of your own personality in the process.