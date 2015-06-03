homify 360°: Villa Blaricum

The form of the building itself is very much in line with Dutch tradition. The double peaks of the roofs account for more than 50% of the height of the structures, in keeping with the look of classic Northern European architecture, which tends to be top-heavy and be crowned with sharply sloping surfaces. However, the decision to replace most of the exterior walls with glass is a distinctly contemporary move. Houses in this style – mixing old-fashioned shapes with a modern penchant for glass – have been becoming increasingly popular in recent years.