homify 360°: Villa Blaricum

The team at Dutch company Boks Architectuur have come up with a wonderful home that should act as a great inspiration to anyone hoping to incorporate both modern and traditional elements into their own home. Calles Villa Blaricum and situated in – where else? – Blaricum, the Netherlands, this simple stunning family home embraces quirky design throughout both its exterior and interior.
The form of the building itself is very much in line with Dutch tradition. The double peaks of the roofs account for more than 50% of the height of the structures, in keeping with the look of classic Northern European architecture, which tends to be top-heavy and be crowned with sharply sloping surfaces. However, the decision to replace most of the exterior walls with glass is a distinctly contemporary move. Houses in this style – mixing old-fashioned shapes with a modern penchant for glass – have been becoming increasingly popular in recent years.
Like Clark Kent with his glasses on, the house has a quietly unobtrusive side. Seen from this angle, no-one would think it as anything other than a pretty, but very standard, home.
Nothing could be more welcoming than these doors which fold back fully to almost totally eradicate any boundary between the house and the garden.
In the kitchen, exposed light bulbs and understated wooden chairs – appearing salvaged from some derelict office building – capture the air of laid-back chic that will be very visible throughout the rest of the indoor spaces.
A bouquet of flowers and shelves designed to display as much as to store hint at the real lives lived in this space.
There’s yet more evidence of upcycling over in the dining area, where these stunning lights act as an unmissable focal point. Although their presence here, along with that of the chairs, indicates that this area has been designed by someone with a strictly modern eye, there are plenty of concessions to convention to be spotted here and there in various parts of the home. Notice, for example, the pretty china plates mounted on the wall in the background.
Round the corner and into the living room, where subtle use of soft, pretty colours adds spice to a predominately white space.
Another view gives a better sense of how this living room fits in with the wonderful doors we’ve already seen. Also visible in this shot are some of the more endearing elements of this room, such as the vintage trunk used as an end table and the lovely distressed dresser placed against the far wall.
Placed on a corner, this neat, sharp fireplace seems like a chunk taken out of the wall.
Using full-wall glass doors to provide access to the rest of the house means all that fabulously bright natural light won’t be restricted to just the one room.
The bedroom benefits just as much from all those windows as the downstairs spaces do, being gorgeously flooded with sunlight – the accessory that really makes this home stand out.