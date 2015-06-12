Alice in Wonderland (in Beijing)

Ivan C. Design Limited have a real knack for the weird and wonderful. There's no denying it: these China-based designers make creating breathtaking interior dreamscapes look like child's play. A little while ago we featured one of their most remarkable spaces, a unique Shanghai creative studio which holds strange (but always pleasing) surprises around every corner.

This interior is no different, titled Alice in Wonderland by the designers themselves and fully living up to all the expectations that might accompany such a bold name. Created for display at the Beijing Poly Auction 2012, the surreal aims at the heart of this project are very clear, and it's equally clear that those aims have been thoroughly achieved. It's a space that blurs the line between interior design and art installation; it would be hard to step into this design and not wonder if you had fallen down the rabbit hole.