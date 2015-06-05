Hallways that make an impact

First impressions matter. With that in mind, it should probably go without saying that the hallway is one of the most important parts of the house in terms of design. This is the part that the most visitors are likely to see, and it's the part that sets the tone for the rest of the interior. But often, decorating a hallways is more of an afterthought than anything; it's not a real room, and the only time you'll actually be passing through it is when you're on your way somewhere else, so does it really matter what it looks like?

Well yes, it does—even taking the opinion of visitors out of the equation, since that isn't a priority for everyone. It might not feel like you're spending a lot of time in your hallway, but the chances are you really are. It's the one space you're sure to pass through multiple times each day. It makes sense, then, to give it as much attention as any of the other rooms in the home. Here are some designers who've done exactly that.