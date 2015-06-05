Hallways that make an impact

First impressions matter. With that in mind, it should probably go without saying that the hallway is one of the most important parts of the house in terms of design. This is the part that the most visitors are likely to see, and it's the part that sets the tone for the rest of the interior. But often, decorating a hallways is more of an afterthought than anything; it's not a
real room, and the only time you'll actually be passing through it is when you're on your way somewhere else, so does it really matter what it looks like?
Well yes, it does—even taking the opinion of visitors out of the equation, since that isn't a priority for everyone. It might not feel like you're spending a lot of time in your hallway, but the chances are you really are. It's the one space you're sure to pass through multiple times each day. It makes sense, then, to give it as much attention as any of the other rooms in the home. Here are some designers who've done exactly that.
In many cases, placing furniture in the hallway serves an aesthetic purpose more than it does a practical one. Let's be honest: it's unlikely anyone's ever going to spend a serious amount of time sitting in that chair, given that it's pointed squarely at nothing. But the chair itself—and the gorgeous chest of drawers next to it—are key elements of the look of this hallway, and are perfectly suited to the rich, glossy wood of the walls that enclose them.
Here, the mirror isn't so much on the wall as it is the wall. Making the surface of the glass cloudy instead of clear retains the reflective quality while making it less obvious that this actually is just a mirror. It would seem odd to mount a gallery of photos (and empty frames, too) on top of a normal mirror, but in this case the look works.
This hall is fairly narrow and there perhaps isn't really a lot that can be done with it. So why not use a claustrophobic space to provide a reminder of the wonder of the big, wide world that lies beyond its walls? That's the route that Progressive Design London decided to go down, and it works.
There's nothing like a bold, big-print statement wallpaper to liven up a dull space.
A fine collection of books is far too glorious a thing to be hidden away in a study or bedroom. Even in a living room, your library may not get the prominence it deserves. The solution? Put your books on display in the hallway, where absolutely everyone has to go. There's no escaping the power of the written word.
Sometimes a hallway's finest attributes are situated far below eye level—as is the case with this wonderful multi-coloured tiled floor. It's the perfect companion to the intricate carvings of that old-fashioned door.
Alright, so this look isn't going to work in every house, but there's no denying it leaves a real impression. Neoclassical archways and incredibly detailed murals are only the two most prominent features of a space that's also home to gold and crystal chandeliers and a velvet-upholstered bench. Understated it isn't.
This long, narrow cement corridor is livened up by slit-like windows which cast beautiful stripes of light all the way along the passage.