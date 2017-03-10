10 simple houses that you can afford to build

If you're considering speaking to an architect about designing a new home, this article is a must-read! We thought it might be interesting to show you some fantastic houses that have already been designed and built, to give you an idea of how far your budget could go. And you know what? You'll really be surprised!

From small, reasonably-priced homes through to multiple-bedroom mansions that are still, shockingly, good value, we think you're going to find a home here that you love and want to take inspiration from—so let's take a look!