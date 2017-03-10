The traditional home with a spectacular modern surprise

We thought we'd seen pretty much everything here at homify. But then we found this project! You won't believe what a juxtaposition the façade and interior create together, or how confusing the dialogue between the spaces is, but you won't be able to deny that, somehow, it works.
Taking a traditional frontage, the architect in charge of this project maintained a quiet respect for the original building, but transformed it beyond belief! Let's take a look…
There is no getting away from the fact that the tiled front here looks absolutely wonderful and has some serious heritage style, but cute ceramics aside, the only thing you notice is the size of the façade. It looks tiny, so how can there be an impressive house behind it?
Not only is this home a wide open, beautiful space, it is MUCH bigger than we expected it to be as well. With an almost exclusively glass rear wall, the home is drenched in natural light and feels warm, wonderful and inviting. This living room is giving us life, thanks to the white and wood combination.
Of course, any home this bright and modern on the inside, will have natural, easy and fluid transitions between spaces, so it comes as no surprise to us that this living room naturally blends into a sweet kitchen as well. Simple carved doorways, with no actual doors, maintain the open feel and maximise how huge the property feels too.
We had to take a quick look at how the kitchen and living room areas have been carefully defined and it is as simple as a different floor finish! Polished concrete makes perfect sense for the kitchen and adds an industrial vibe into this home. How many styles can you get into one property?
The simple design of this kitchen is what makes it so special. Other designers may have been tempted to keep the space open plan with the rest of the living room, but we actually really like the way it has been boxed in, to create a private cooking haven. There's no shortage of light either!
Naturally, this home is filled with little touches of genius that help to set it apart from less impressive homes and what we really like is the way that built-in furniture has been used everywhere, to maximise storage potential and minimise jarring additions to rooms. This wardrobe is a great example of what we mean!
With the communal or sleeping zones all looking bright, warm and inviting, it falls on the bathroom to be a little different and we love that the warm feeling has been replaced with a fresh vibe. Bright white and crisp green make for a fabulously clean and dazzling bathroom here, which feels well equipped and very contemporary.
Look out into the back garden of this home and you'll see another slice of history in the form of this original wall. What a delight to find that the architects decided to keep it, as it offers such character and grounds even the new parts of this house into the surroundings more naturally.
Looking at the rear of this house, it's staggering how simple it looks, but you can't deny that the simplicity brings with it a really striking dynamic as well. All the glass looks wonderful, but it's the smooth white walls, which contrast with the patterned front façade, that really tie everything together. Wow!
