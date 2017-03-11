Your browser is out-of-date.

11 garden path ideas to make your home look beautiful

Casa Sotogrande, Terra Terra Modern garden
Have you been thinking about giving your garden a bit of a style upgrade? Well, we can't recommend a new path enough! They really tie an outdoor space together, offer easy access to all your blooms and just generally look phenomenal. 

Don't worry if you don't know what style would work well in your garden, as we've found some terrific designs to show you today. There will definitely be one that stands out and makes you want to recreate it, either with or without the help of a landscape architect! So grab your gardening gloves and let's get started…

1. Mosaic style.

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs
Take a closer look at this path and you'll see that it's more than random crazy paving, as the infills change from soft grass through to perfect shingle! Now that's attention to detail! So eye-catching!

2. Simple stone slabs.

homify Modern houses
When it comes to garden additions, simple can be better, so these easy-to-lay stone slabs are a great option, especially if your budget is a little tight and you don't want to lose a whole weekend to the project.

3. Wooden platforms.

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres
With natural wood throughout this garden and forming part of the house façade, it is such a cohesive touch to add some decking panels as a fabulous path! The addition of inset lights is genius as well and must look amazing in the evening!

4. Sunken stepping stones.

Casas em madeira , CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
Simple to install, sunken stepping stones only require you to dig out a little turf and embed the slabs! What you end up with, is a path that looks as though it has long been in place and belongs. Perfect!

5. Incredible landscaping.

Casa Cris e Luciano, Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
So this is definitely a project for a professional, but wow! What an impact! The path slabs themselves are so stunning, but couple them with unusual gravel, skinny pathways to the right and suddenly, this is a really inspiring garden! 

6. Wide, white slabs.

Escritório Jardim, CP Paisagismo
We really love it when a garden path contrasts with the grass, as it makes more of an impact! The dazzling white of these pathway slabs totally overshadows their simplicity and looks stunning against the lush green of the lawn.

7. All-terrain pathway.

Residencia Unifamiliar, Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores
Don't think that you can't enjoy a seriously stylish garden path if you outdoor space is a little uneven, as you can! We think that sturdy concrete steps make so much more of a sloped garden and can bed right into the terrain! Some lights would be the perfect finishing touch!

8. Chevron chic.

Landscape, Indish Landscapes
Landscape

Don't you think that this is basically just parquet for your garden? With that in mind, we're sold! The chevron styling really does make an impact and look so striking and we could imagine this being the perfect lead-up to a party pergola or barbecue area.

9. Concrete slabs.

Escritório Jardim, CP Paisagismo
If you like to really take charge of every DIY project, how about casting your own concrete slabs? That way, you can control the size and shapes that you have to use and know that you made everything yourself!

10. Ensconced in flowers.

Casa Sotogrande, Terra
How beautiful is this path? It looks like something from a fairytale! Allowing springy moss-like grass to grow between the slabs has created the most lovely and engaging path that looks perfectly at home between the overflowing flowerbeds. 

11. Amazing shapes.

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs
Well, circular garden path slabs are an unusual touch, but they are fantastic too! We might be tempted to paint them in bold, funky colours, just to add even more eclectic styling, but even left plain, we think they look really special and fun. Don't you agree?

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 5 small and simple gardens you can recreate at home.

Which of these paths has really fired up your imagination?

