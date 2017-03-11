11 garden path ideas to make your home look beautiful

Have you been thinking about giving your garden a bit of a style upgrade? Well, we can't recommend a new path enough! They really tie an outdoor space together, offer easy access to all your blooms and just generally look phenomenal.
Don't worry if you don't know what style would work well in your garden, as we've found some terrific designs to show you today. There will definitely be one that stands out and makes you want to recreate it, either with or without the help of a landscape architect! So grab your gardening gloves and let's get started…
Take a closer look at this path and you'll see that it's more than random crazy paving, as the infills change from soft grass through to perfect shingle! Now that's attention to detail! So eye-catching!
When it comes to garden additions, simple can be better, so these easy-to-lay stone slabs are a great option, especially if your budget is a little tight and you don't want to lose a whole weekend to the project.
With natural wood throughout this garden and forming part of the house façade, it is such a cohesive touch to add some decking panels as a fabulous path! The addition of inset lights is genius as well and must look amazing in the evening!
Simple to install, sunken stepping stones only require you to dig out a little turf and embed the slabs! What you end up with, is a path that looks as though it has long been in place and belongs. Perfect!
So this is definitely a project for a professional, but wow! What an impact! The path slabs themselves are so stunning, but couple them with unusual gravel, skinny pathways to the right and suddenly, this is a really inspiring garden!
We really love it when a garden path contrasts with the grass, as it makes more of an impact! The dazzling white of these pathway slabs totally overshadows their simplicity and looks stunning against the lush green of the lawn.
Don't think that you can't enjoy a seriously stylish garden path if you outdoor space is a little uneven, as you can! We think that sturdy concrete steps make so much more of a sloped garden and can bed right into the terrain! Some lights would be the perfect finishing touch!
Don't you think that this is basically just parquet for your garden? With that in mind, we're sold! The chevron styling really does make an impact and look so striking and we could imagine this being the perfect lead-up to a party pergola or barbecue area.
If you like to really take charge of every DIY project, how about casting your own concrete slabs? That way, you can control the size and shapes that you have to use and know that you made everything yourself!
How beautiful is this path? It looks like something from a fairytale! Allowing springy moss-like grass to grow between the slabs has created the most lovely and engaging path that looks perfectly at home between the overflowing flowerbeds.
Well, circular garden path slabs are an unusual touch, but they are fantastic too! We might be tempted to paint them in bold, funky colours, just to add even more eclectic styling, but even left plain, we think they look really special and fun. Don't you agree?
