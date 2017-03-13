How to redecorate your home in 7 simple steps

If you're planning to embark on a programme of home decoration, it's a big project that needs to be split into smaller, more manageable chunks. By looking at how interior designers tackle decorating tasks, we think we've done exactly that for you!

Essentially, you need to take a logical approach and think about wider design choices as you go, so we think that starting with your hallway and going from there is a great technique. But we don't want you to forget smaller things that can easily ruin your hard work!

Come and take a look at our steps for completing a home decorating project, and see if we've brought to light anything that you could have overlooked…