How to redecorate your home in 7 simple steps

If you're planning to embark on a programme of home decoration, it's a big project that needs to be split into smaller, more manageable chunks. By looking at how interior designers tackle decorating tasks, we think we've done exactly that for you!
Essentially, you need to take a logical approach and think about wider design choices as you go, so we think that starting with your hallway and going from there is a great technique. But we don't want you to forget smaller things that can easily ruin your hard work!
Come and take a look at our steps for completing a home decorating project, and see if we've brought to light anything that you could have overlooked…
As we said, starting with your hallway is a great idea, as that will help to keep you motivated. Every time you walk through the door, you'll be reminded that you have what it takes to create beautiful, engaging spaces and you'll find that your enthusiasm is revitalised instantly. Try to keep the hallway itself clutter-free, as this will help you to start as you mean to go on.
In your mind, how are you going to add some excitement to you walls? Coloured paint? Wallpaper? Art? Whatever you think you will plump for, take it into consideration at the start of your project, so you can keep the rest of your surfaces cohesive and unfussy.
Lighting is a key part of any home design scheme, but there are so many more options than you might have already considered. Floor lamps, wall illumination and main lighting all need to work together to create the perfect layered look and offer enough variation in mood and ambience.
We know that open-plan living isn't for everyone, but given how popular it is, it's worth some thought. If you don't like the idea of open communal areas, how about simply making private spaces feel a little less enclosed? This bathroom is a great example of what we mean, as the separate spaces are all connected and feel intertwined, yet have their own privacy as well.
How many of us have bought something a little quirky, but then never found the perfect place to put it, in our homes? We don't want you to fall into this trap, so if you have something unusual that you want to display, make it your guiding design principle and the main focus. You can't deny that this hanging chair looks perfectly at home, can you?
Smaller homes can take a little more thought and design-savvy to look super special and if you have been wondering how you can increase the perceived space in your home, let us persuade you to think about pale colours. White on its own can feel a little sterile, but add in some pastel tones and suddenly, you have rooms that feel airy and spacious, but still homely and beautiful.
Do you know what a wealth of unique interior architecture inspiration we have to offer here at homify? It's actually incredible and if you are keen to add some more unusual touches to your home, such as a sunken wine cellar, glass floors or cantilevered staircases, we'll have something for you to show your architect! You just have to look and start planning!
