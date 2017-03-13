Your browser is out-of-date.

How to redecorate your home in 7 simple steps

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern media room
If you're planning to embark on a programme of home decoration, it's a big project that needs to be split into smaller, more manageable chunks. By looking at how interior designers tackle decorating tasks, we think we've done exactly that for you! 

Essentially, you need to take a logical approach and think about wider design choices as you go, so we think that starting with your hallway and going from there is a great technique. But we don't want you to forget smaller things that can easily ruin your hard work! 

Come and take a look at our steps for completing a home decorating project, and see if we've brought to light anything that you could have overlooked…

1. Start with the hallway.

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
As we said, starting with your hallway is a great idea, as that will help to keep you motivated. Every time you walk through the door, you'll be reminded that you have what it takes to create beautiful, engaging spaces and you'll find that your enthusiasm is revitalised instantly. Try to keep the hallway itself clutter-free, as this will help you to start as you mean to go on.

2. Decide what to do with the walls.

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Minimalist dining room
In your mind, how are you going to add some excitement to you walls? Coloured paint? Wallpaper? Art? Whatever you think you will plump for, take it into consideration at the start of your project, so you can keep the rest of your surfaces cohesive and unfussy.

3. Think about your lighting.

Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern living room
Lighting is a key part of any home design scheme, but there are so many more options than you might have already considered. Floor lamps, wall illumination and main lighting all need to work together to create the perfect layered look and offer enough variation in mood and ambience.

4. Consider a little open-plan living.

Casa L, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern bathroom
We know that open-plan living isn't for everyone, but given how popular it is, it's worth some thought. If you don't like the idea of open communal areas, how about simply making private spaces feel a little less enclosed? This bathroom is a great example of what we mean, as the separate spaces are all connected and feel intertwined, yet have their own privacy as well.

5. Express your personal tastes.

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern media room
How many of us have bought something a little quirky, but then never found the perfect place to put it, in our homes? We don't want you to fall into this trap, so if you have something unusual that you want to display, make it your guiding design principle and the main focus. You can't deny that this hanging chair looks perfectly at home, can you?

6. Use light colours to create space.

Kitchen, olivia Sciuto olivia Sciuto Modern kitchen Turquoise
Smaller homes can take a little more thought and design-savvy to look super special and if you have been wondering how you can increase the perceived space in your home, let us persuade you to think about pale colours. White on its own can feel a little sterile, but add in some pastel tones and suddenly, you have rooms that feel airy and spacious, but still homely and beautiful.

7. Look for unique design touches.

Casa Provenza , BANG arquitectura BANG arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Do you know what a wealth of unique interior architecture inspiration we have to offer here at homify? It's actually incredible and if you are keen to add some more unusual touches to your home, such as a sunken wine cellar, glass floors or cantilevered staircases, we'll have something for you to show your architect! You just have to look and start planning!

For more decorating tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 low-cost tricks to make your small home beautiful.

The cute wooden home that's bigger than it looks
Are you going to put these tips to the test?

