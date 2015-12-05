How to make your kitchen look bigger

A small kitchen can be a challenge for even the most experienced renovator, but there are a few tricks that can help you minimise clutter and maximise the efficiency of your small space. To get the most out of your compact kitchen you'll want to consider the way to make layout, lighting, and colour scheme work to open up the space, then incorporate some clever storage solutions to give all your food, crockery, gadgets, and accessories a home.

If you're struggling to come to grips with the concept of life with a diminutive cooking space, fear not! These recommendations will have you well on your way to a kitchen that looks and feels every bit as stylish and functional as its larger counterparts.