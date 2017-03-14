The modern family home you've always dreamed of

Homes that look great from the outside but hide a fabulous surprise are always our favourites—and we've found one today that we know will blow you away!
Looking every inch a modern chalet home, complete with wood cladding, the architect that designed this building clearly had a desire to create a property that would delight and shock in equal measure, and they managed that with ease. A traditional exterior combines with a modern interior perfectly—and just wait until you see that ceiling height inside!
But enough talking, let's start looking…
Everything about this home has been designed to look pretty and please the eye, with wood cladding and white render offering some traditional motifs, alongside a stunning outdoor terrace that offers endless alfresco dining potential. An integrated garage really makes for a practical addition as well.
There's no bad angle for this home! Moving around to the side, you can see that the exterior finishes are consistent around every side and what a super garden as well! This must be a family home, as there is such a homely vibe and a welcoming ambience to be enjoyed!
Are you as shocked as we were when we saw this interior? We were half expecting to see some rustic touches, maybe some wooden walls and definitely more of an Alpine cabin style, but we can't deny that this contemporary scheme works like a charm! The ceiling height really is the main attraction here, with an open-plan communal area seeming to reach up to the sky! and offering easy transitions between every functional space.
Black bathrooms are so hot right now and this shows exactly why! The room feels contemporary and daring and with a feature arch, tiled with geometric tiles for impact, there is a definite sense of current trends prevailing here! This interior just keeps surprising us!
Seeing the blueprints of a house always allow you to get a much better feel for how everything works and how large each space is and on paper, this home look enormous! A generous living room, combined kitchen/diner and three bedrooms, all on the ground floor, really show how great design can give you everything you need, with comfortable proportions!
How fun is this first floor? One extra bedroom fulfils the family requirements, but the main landing has been transformed into a fabulous games area, complete with a pool table and comfortable seating! We think it was a stroke of genius to add that extra bedroom, on top of the garage!
