A Natural Retreat in the Middle of the Woods

This decadent eco-friendly glass-house is nestled in the forests of Connecticut. The site which is known as The Weston Residence, was designed by Specht Harpman, one of the top emerging architecture practices in the United States.

The site lies in a valley adjacent to the Saugatuck River. The wider area contains a huge array of plant and animal species and much of it is protected. In deference to the eco-friendly surroundings, the designers have allowed the beauty of the landscape to play centre stage. At the same time, surprising features such as a glass-backed fireplace, lap pool and a forest bedroom, imbue the dwelling with an unparalleled sense of luxury.

For beautiful images and more details, peruse the photos below.