The Artistic and Light London Loft

For stunning loft living in bustling London it doesn't get much better than this lovely home, which was designed as a full house refurbishment by Surrey firm, A1 Lofts and Extensions. Open, expansive and sophisticated, the abode is truly delightful, taking a classic, London house and reinventing it with stylish décor and a range of playful, artistic touches.

Upon entry we're greeted by a long space that houses living, dining and kitchen areas. Streaming parquetry floors anchor the room, with its white walls and ceilings framing a range of stylish furnishings, from retro pieces such as a hanging, bubble chair to the crisp lines of a minimalistic, wooden dining table.

Every aspect of the home delights with casual and inventive style, from the intricate, mosaic portrait adorning the wall of the shower unit, to the curves and colour-blocking of its cosy master bedroom. The result is a stylish, modern home from which to enjoy all of London's splendour and style, showcasing the ingenuity of British interior architecture, from the classic to the contemporary, within its lofty walls.