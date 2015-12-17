The Artistic and Light London Loft

For stunning loft living in bustling London it doesn't get much better than this lovely home, which was designed as a full house refurbishment by Surrey firm, A1 Lofts and Extensions. Open, expansive and sophisticated, the abode is truly delightful, taking a classic, London house and reinventing it with stylish décor and a range of playful, artistic touches.
Upon entry we're greeted by a long space that houses living, dining and kitchen areas. Streaming parquetry floors anchor the room, with its white walls and ceilings framing a range of stylish furnishings, from retro pieces such as a hanging, bubble chair to the crisp lines of a minimalistic, wooden dining table.
Every aspect of the home delights with casual and inventive style, from the intricate, mosaic portrait adorning the wall of the shower unit, to the curves and colour-blocking of its cosy master bedroom. The result is a stylish, modern home from which to enjoy all of London's splendour and style, showcasing the ingenuity of British interior architecture, from the classic to the contemporary, within its lofty walls.
The interior of the home is beautifully open, with the arrows of its parquetry flooring streaming ahead to create a sense of visual elongation. White walls and ceilings add to the airy atmosphere throughout, while an exposed brick wall contributes a contrast of colour, texture and style, presenting an industrial element within this modern design.
The furnishings in the living area are vibrant and playful, with the hanging bubble chair and blue sofa lending a retro feel to the home, while the minimalistic pieces in the kitchen and dining spaces present a more contemporary edge.
Behind the retro living space is this more traditional room, with the classic structure of a traditional, English terrace having been modernised with a state-of-the-art multi-media system and a comfortable couch.
The traditional windows and shutters seen here combine beautifully with the marble-trimmed fireplace, reminding occupants and guests of the roots of the restoration, while the cool grey and white colour scheme elevates the space and complements its contemporary furnishings.
The kitchen and dining areas combine a range of textures and colours to create a space that is at once sleek and stylish. The industrial edge of the exposed brick wall is balanced by by an opposing strip of ornate, blue and white wall paper, while the white sheen of the kitchen finishes provides a contemporary allure..
A classic, crystal light illuminates the kitchen bench alongside ample sunlight streaming in through the large windows, and the simple lines of a minimalistic, wooden dining table are balanced by the cool curves of a range of retro, tulip chairs.
The primary bathroom of the home is light and chic, with cool, grey tiles laying the foundation for its contemporary design. Twin sink units and a floating toilet lend sophistication to the space, which is beautifully lit by sunshine flowing through a small window.
The hero of the room in undoubtedly the impressive mosaic decorating the shower wall, which intrigues in its intricate depiction of a classic, Roman figure.
The master bedroom presents a wonderfully novel design, with parquetry floors and understated decor framing the soft curves of a contemporary, felt bed and the vibrant tones of a colour-blocked wardrobe. The room is cosy, artistic and relaxing, with a beautiful, blue armchair poised to make the most of the sunshine and air flowing through a classic window.
The upper floor of the home houses this beautiful bathroom space, designed to accommodate private relaxation. A contemporary, curved bathtub rests beneath an expansive skylight, inviting indulgence beneath the filtering light, while an expansive shower unit and floating toilet add to the sophisticated, modern atmosphere. The walls of the room feature the vibrant blue of patterned tiles, infusing it with a unique sense of character and contrasting wonderfully against the patches of exposed brick and bright, white ceiling.
This lovely home also includes a cosy, quiet office space, seen here basking peacefully in soft sunlight. The classic combination of white walls and wooden flooring has been elevated by the inclusion of vibrant furnishings, with the red, leather desk chair and bright aqua chaise drawing focus within the room.
Storage has been included by virtue of an expansive set of floating bookshelves, while the desk has been kept simple so as not to overwhelm the space.
