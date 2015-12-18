The Stylish Seaside Home

This stunning home is located in the quiet parish of Swanage on the southern coast of England, and presents one in a range of seaside villas designed and constructed by the creatives at WN Interiors. Compact and stylish, this home is sure to impress, and has been constructed as the perfect, modern locale for retirees to while away the days in the serenity of a coastal village.

The interior is chic and modern, with an understated colour scheme prevailing throughout its sophisticated design. The living, dining and kitchen areas have been combined to maximise space, with pale tones and intricate patterns on show from the wallpaper to the upholstery. Natural light flows into the home through expansive windows, which also provide a gorgeous view of the beach beyond, illuminating the interior and bouncing about the soft hues of the decor.

The kitchen is streamlined and contemporary, with hints of homely style added through the choice of kitchen accessories to charming effect, while the bedrooms are luxurious and inviting, with the master bedroom in particular impressing in its sense of comfort and hints of majesty.

All in all this home present a wonderful getaway from city living, and has been designed to perfection to showcase a modern aesthetic. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!