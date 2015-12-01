5 Spectacular Homes of Colour and Creativity

Most of the time we don't even look up while going about our daily routine, wandering up and down streets and through neighbourhoods without batting an eyelid. Ordinarily, we are surrounded by unimaginative, concrete copies of uniform abodes, whose true decorative character lies deep within their thick walls and curtained windows. But once in a while it pays to look up, because you might stumble across a pure architectural gem, that delights and inspires from the outside as well as within.

The 5 homes we're about to view provide the prefect example of this phenomenon. Constructed of highly contrasting materials, these dwellings present 5 distinct design concepts, showcasing architectural ingenuity at it's finest. These houses would definitely prompt a pause mid-step, as we stop to admire the creativity of those daring enough to think outside the box and add an interesting aesthetic element to the landscape of a town or city.

Take a tour below and wonder at these stunning, unique designs, then tell us what you think!