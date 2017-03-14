Peaceful living: a one-storey home in the country

Get ready folks, because today we're heading to Fukuoka to check out a truly unique, compact and delightful family home. Designed by the team at Ami Environment Design, this property boasts a welcoming layout that invites natural light, while replete with an energy saving setup.

If you like to feel at one with nature, while still nestled in the comforting embrace of contemporary amenities, then you've come to the right place. Bringing the outside 'inside' this dwelling bridges the gap between the home's interior and it's exterior garden space. Furnished elegantly with simple yet timeless pieces, the residence is graceful and age-defiant, with plenty of natural materials to ensure an aura of earthy sophistication.

If you'd like to know more, read on below and check out the inside of this interesting eco-home.