Peaceful living: a one-storey home in the country

Get ready folks, because today we're heading to Fukuoka to check out a truly unique, compact and delightful family home. Designed by the team at Ami Environment Design, this property boasts a welcoming layout that invites natural light, while replete with an energy saving setup.
If you like to feel at one with nature, while still nestled in the comforting embrace of contemporary amenities, then you've come to the right place. Bringing the outside 'inside' this dwelling bridges the gap between the home's interior and it's exterior garden space. Furnished elegantly with simple yet timeless pieces, the residence is graceful and age-defiant, with plenty of natural materials to ensure an aura of earthy sophistication.
If you'd like to know more, read on below and check out the inside of this interesting eco-home.
The first image we see of this house is the side perspective. It's here that the side doors are located, along with a private patio and deck space, which is drenched in bright sunlight.
The architects have purposely added these large sliding doors to ensure the interior can feel cohesive with the garden, negating the barrier that is sometimes found between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Welcoming nature and an earthy atmosphere, this property is eye-catching in its simplicity yet boldly modern too. Soaking up the sun from all directions, the solar panels ensure the property is energy efficient and perfect for saving money as well as the environment.
The high sloping roof additionally assists with the home's energy needs, keeping the interior cool, while providing a space for ventilating windows.
Warm, cosy and inviting, the entrance boasts a truly hospitable aesthetic that is replete with amber lights, and a neutral frontage.
Here we see the generous employment of timber, which assists in adding a Zen-like experience to the dwelling. The doors to the right of the entrance enjoy their own patio space, and can be opened up to let in ample light and air during the day.
Inside the home, we're absolutely speechless at the open plan living area, which feels so much larger than it ought to. Reflecting the very essence of nature, the extensive timber cladding creates a soft and welcoming atmosphere within the home, along with a Japanese minimalist vibe.
Rustic yet sleek, the interior is a little of a contradiction, offering sophistication and refinement, along with a liveable vintage lifestyle.
As we can see, light streams in through the large windows, and is assisted by the vaulted ceiling space above the dining room. Here suspended light fittings join the roof lights to offer a seemingly endless ceiling area, and a sense of whimsical freedom.
Zooming in on the furniture we're able to get a better idea of the eclectic range of pieces that have been added to the living space. The scheme is antique simplicity, with characterful timber items paired alongside more modern essentials. The vintage vibe is strong, and paired with a sense of almost Nordic charm.
Throughout the home we see the light cream colour palette coordinated alongside the light timber architectural features. This timeless combination ensures the interior will last the distance, and provide a sense of enduring timelessness for the occupants.
Lastly, we end our tour by checking out the view that this house enjoys. Scenic and panoramic, the dwelling's occupants are treated to a striking landscape of hills and coastline. engulfed in nature, this is certainly one property that has combined environment with architecture, packaging it up in a simple yet alluring domestic parcel.
What did you think? Would you like to live here?
