12 simple entrance ideas to make your home beautiful

CG邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
When you arrive home after a long day you want your dwelling to feel welcoming, warm and inviting. While we might pay particular attention to our abode's interior, the space outside one's residence is often neglected or forgotten. Today we're going to focus on this area, and show you how to update it with a little pizzazz and flair. 

From spacious tiled spaces that are low maintenance to beautifully landscaped entrances replete with lush foliage, there is something to suit everyone's taste or preference. If your property's entry is looking a little worse for wear, it's probably a good time to give it a refresh and update. Take a look at our 12 ideas below and pick something to suit your home today!

1. This simple, white and low maintenance entrance ticks all the boxes with its sleek cream tiles and uncomplicated, uncluttered aesthetic.

GLS Mamurbaba Villaları 6 No'lu Villa, NAZZ Design Studio NAZZ Design Studio Modern houses
NAZZ Design Studio

NAZZ Design Studio
NAZZ Design Studio
NAZZ Design Studio

2. A stylish front garden is all you need to create a welcoming front entry point for your house. Check out this eclectic range of tropical plants that would be perfect for your Hong Kong dwelling.

Reforma de vivienda con etiqueta de eficiencia energética A (Gran Alacant, Santa Pola), Novodeco Novodeco Scandinavian style windows & doors
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

3. Lush and inviting is a scheme effortlessly achieved by this next home. Blending timber cladding with plenty of greenery, the home is earthy and sympathetic to its surrounds.

Livingtube, DANKE Architekten DANKE Architekten Modern windows & doors
DANKE Architekten

DANKE Architekten
DANKE Architekten
DANKE Architekten

4. Creatively carved timber offers this concrete home a sense of connection with nature, while the motifs elegantly catch the eye, adding a unique touch.

CASA BNG, BLOS Arquitectos BLOS Arquitectos Modern windows & doors Copper/Bronze/Brass
BLOS Arquitectos

BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos

5. If you want to feel privacy and security in your home then check out this next example. Contemporary and timeless the steel door steers away burglars, while looking fabulous.

Paseo del Agua, Base-Arquitectura Base-Arquitectura Modern windows & doors
Base-Arquitectura

Base-Arquitectura
Base-Arquitectura
Base-Arquitectura

6. The ultimate modern front door, this next setup boasts a gorgeous array of hues and textures to create an original ambience and atmosphere.

Privada Paraíso, Base-Arquitectura Base-Arquitectura Minimalist windows & doors
Base-Arquitectura

Base-Arquitectura
Base-Arquitectura
Base-Arquitectura

7. Chic and understated, number 7 looks refined and sophisticated with a black and white colour palette.

CG邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ

8. A colourful jungle that bursts with personality, this next house and garden adds verve and vivacity with a pink shade and plenty of plants.

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses Pink
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

9. The perfect home style cottage, our next dwelling offers a traditional aesthetic that will stand the test of time.

Residência Vale do Itamaracá, Cria Arquitetura Cria Arquitetura Rustic style houses
Cria Arquitetura

Cria Arquitetura
Cria Arquitetura
Cria Arquitetura

10. Wonderfully large and luxurious, this mansion is sure to impress with its modern fence, as well as an array of timber inclusions and accessories.

Baan Kong ( Grandfather’s house), บริษัท สถาปนิกชุมชนและสิ่งแวดล้อม อาศรมศิลป์ จำกัด บริษัท สถาปนิกชุมชนและสิ่งแวดล้อม อาศรมศิลป์ จำกัด Country style houses Wood Brown
บริษัท สถาปนิกชุมชนและสิ่งแวดล้อม อาศรมศิลป์ จำกัด

บริษัท สถาปนิกชุมชนและสิ่งแวดล้อม อาศรมศิลป์ จำกัด
บริษัท สถาปนิกชุมชนและสิ่งแวดล้อม อาศรมศิลป์ จำกัด
บริษัท สถาปนิกชุมชนและสิ่งแวดล้อม อาศรมศิลป์ จำกัด

11. Boasting a European style, this entrance is simple, clean and well maintained.

Clement EB24 steel windows homify Minimalist windows & doors
homify

Clement EB24 steel windows

homify
homify
homify

12. Country style homes are wonderfully inviting, with rich timber tones, subtle hues and plenty of ambient lighting.

Front door The Wood Window Alliance Modern windows & doors Wood Blue
The Wood Window Alliance

Front door

The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance

Did you enjoy these entrances? If you'd like a little extended reading, we recommend: 12 easy-to-build garden rooms for the perfect escape

The modern family home you've always dreamed of
Which entrance is your favourite? Let us know below!

