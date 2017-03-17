Your browser is out-of-date.

20 traditional timber homes that are beautifully stylish

house-01, dwarf dwarf Industrial style balcony, veranda & terrace
Welcome back, homify readers! We hope you’re ready to decorate your home with some seriously chic ideas, tips and tricks. Today we’re going to be taking a look at 20 traditional wood homes and their balconies, which are all beautifully stylish. Each has its own unique appearance, boasting the comfort and natural subtlety you’d expect from timber. Not only are porches excellent for a little outdoor entertaining, they can boost your property’s worth by adding valuable living space.

If you’re considering a new home, or even a fresh front porch, we’re sure you’ll adore some of these great examples below. Are you ready to take a peek? Let’s find out more below…

1. This wraparound balcony is a fine example of what can be added to a simple dwelling to provide shade, rain protection and a place to entertain.

自地自建-鋼構木屋農舍 homify Country style houses
homify

自地自建-鋼構木屋農舍

homify
homify
homify

2. A large balcony is perfect for children, or for adults to sit and relax while kids play in the garden.

HOUSE-04(renovation), dwarf dwarf Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

If you're considering adding to your existing home, you should get some professional advice before you begin. Find an expert via homify and start today!

3. This partial wraparound takes advantage of its concrete foundation, and creates a lovely space to take in the scenery.

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Prefabricated home
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

4. A gorgeous white cottage, this next example boasts a suitable space to comfortably eat breakfast, lunch or dinner.

CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

5. Tranquil and serene, our next balcony is positioned to take in the striking sunsets each night.

Casas em madeira , CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA &amp; CAMPO—Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras

CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA &amp; CAMPO—Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras

6. Classic and über-sophisticated, we adore this outdoor terrace that blends rustic country touches with lush greenery and modern hues.

Landelijke eigentijdse woning, Brand I BBA Architecten Brand I BBA Architecten Country style houses
Brand I BBA Architecten

Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

7. By avoiding rails our next design offers a free and open aesthetic.

Área de Lazer, Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Rustic style houses
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos &amp; Associados

Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos &amp; Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados

8. Boasting a balcony both upstairs and downstairs, this house offers a range of socialising, dining and living options.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Flat perfection! Who says you need an elevated balcony to look fabulous? We love the subtly raised timber deck, with a simple bench for dining.

보광리 (Bokwanglee) , HOUSE & BUILDER HOUSE & BUILDER Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
HOUSE &amp; BUILDER

보광리 (Bokwanglee)

HOUSE & BUILDER
HOUSE &amp; BUILDER
HOUSE & BUILDER

10. Offering privacy, our next home shows that you can create individual living spaces, separated by sleek timber panels that are attractive and also useful.

house-01, dwarf dwarf Industrial style balcony, veranda & terrace
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

11. Add a hammock for extra luxury and comfort, while also providing a sense of tranquillity and peacefulness.

homify Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Truly one of the best – this next example is large, opulent, rustic and seriously fabulous!

proyecto, SUN Arquitectos SUN Arquitectos Modern houses
SUN Arquitectos

SUN Arquitectos
SUN Arquitectos
SUN Arquitectos

13. For a little ranch-esque beauty check out this exterior deck. Taking in the scenery is easy here, with sweeping panoramic views and a spectacular rustic setting.

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style houses
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

14. Adding a deck that contains gaps between its panels ensures good drainage and avoids any water pooling during a deluge.

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Cool, chic and eye-catching, this next dwelling contains an attention-grabbing roof terrace, which is championed by the lower-level’s large indoor-outdoor living quarters.

homify Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. Sometimes all you need is simplicity. This balcony is perfect for a hot cup of tea, a good book and a nap in the sun.

Loghome. นครนายก, Sukjai Logcabin Partnership Sukjai Logcabin Partnership Commercial spaces Solid Wood Wood effect Office buildings
Sukjai Logcabin Partnership

Sukjai Logcabin Partnership
Sukjai Logcabin Partnership
Sukjai Logcabin Partnership

17. Good things often come in small packages, and this home is no different!

自地自建-鋼構木屋農舍 homify Country style houses
homify

自地自建-鋼構木屋農舍

homify
homify
homify

18. Speaking of small – this next abode offers a tiny balcony, which is ideal for relaxing in the cool shade on a hot day.

บ้านไม้ของคุณหมอตา, สถาปนิกสุรินทร์ ก่อสร้าง สถาปนิกสุรินทร์ ก่อสร้าง
สถาปนิกสุรินทร์ ก่อสร้าง

สถาปนิกสุรินทร์ ก่อสร้าง
สถาปนิกสุรินทร์ ก่อสร้าง
สถาปนิกสุรินทร์ ก่อสร้าง

19. What’s better than one hammock? Two of course!

homify Rustic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. Sturdy and sure to last the distance, this house offers a safe and private outdoor deck area that is perfect for entertaining.

Марини_256 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Scandinavian style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Did you have a favourite timber porch? If you need to check out some more examples, we recommend: 12 easy-to-build garden rooms for the perfect escape

An affordable detached home in Thailand
So, which home did you prefer? Let us know in the comments below!

