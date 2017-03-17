20 traditional timber homes that are beautifully stylish

Welcome back, homify readers! We hope you’re ready to decorate your home with some seriously chic ideas, tips and tricks. Today we’re going to be taking a look at 20 traditional wood homes and their balconies, which are all beautifully stylish. Each has its own unique appearance, boasting the comfort and natural subtlety you’d expect from timber. Not only are porches excellent for a little outdoor entertaining, they can boost your property’s worth by adding valuable living space.

If you’re considering a new home, or even a fresh front porch, we’re sure you’ll adore some of these great examples below. Are you ready to take a peek? Let’s find out more below…