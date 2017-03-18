A simple but spacious home to steal your heart

The foundation for most homes in Asia is timber. Wood is the primary building material for almost all freestanding rural homes, and has its roots firmly planted in tradition and history. Over the years timber has remained a popular construction material, yet these days we see a shift towards eco-abodes that utilise sustainably sourced wood that is sympathetic to the environment.

Today’s feature home is just that. Crafted by the team at Taiwan-based Mel House Design, this property ticks all the boxes and offers a chalet-style dwelling that is friendly, stylish and inviting. Ideal for first homebuilders, the structure provides a sense of warmth thanks to its external timber cladding and rich terracotta roof tiles. Would you like to see inside? Let’s check it out…