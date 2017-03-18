A simple but spacious home to steal your heart

The foundation for most homes in Asia is timber. Wood is the primary building material for almost all freestanding rural homes, and has its roots firmly planted in tradition and history. Over the years timber has remained a popular construction material, yet these days we see a shift towards eco-abodes that utilise sustainably sourced wood that is sympathetic to the environment.
Today’s feature home is just that. Crafted by the team at Taiwan-based Mel House Design, this property ticks all the boxes and offers a chalet-style dwelling that is friendly, stylish and inviting. Ideal for first homebuilders, the structure provides a sense of warmth thanks to its external timber cladding and rich terracotta roof tiles. Would you like to see inside? Let’s check it out…
Simple and effective, this eco-home certainly doesn’t try to break architectural boundaries or rules; instead sticking to what we know to be timeless, enduring and age-defiant. The style is characterful, charming and quaint. Seamlessly coordinating a red roof with rich timber cladding ensures the abode is one of hospitality, inviting in its occupants with a warm embrace.
Traditional and ideal for those who live in a variety of locations, this understated yet classic home would be the perfect family dwelling, and boasts that suburban charm we love.
From this angle we gain a better understanding of the structure and its size. Two-storeys in total, the house also includes a front porch. Front patios are not just great for protecting the front rooms from sunlight, they also offer an ideal spot to sit, relax, socialise or watch the world go by.
In addition to the front porch, we also see that the architects have included window awnings to stop rain and sunlight from entering the home. This small inclusion is certainly a smart accessory, and adds a stylish appearance to the home too.
Let's check out the interior…
One of the most important things to consider when building a new house is the light. A well-lit dwelling is more inviting, liveable, healthy and enjoyable for all who occupy it. Luckily this home has plenty. Even though the windows you see here are rather compact, they certainly do their job! Letting in copious natural light with ease, these windows are also insulated to protect against heat loss, in turn reducing energy costs associated with the home.
Timber is unquestionably one of the warmest interior materials you can apply within your home. And as you might have noticed, we’re upstairs inside the loft room, where the entire space is clad with a light pine timber. The floor however, is a more contrasting hue – a darker timber floorboard that provides contrast from the walls, while ensuring the warm ambience and aura.
It’s all well and good to own a home that is stylish and welcoming, but if it doesn’t have the right storage you’re in for some real trouble. Luckily the designers have thought of this too! Upstairs in the loft room we see that they’ve worked with the roof space to include built-in cupboards that are unimposing and wonderfully versatile!
