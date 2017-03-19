The charming country home for an utterly peaceful life

Have you been to Germany? That’s right, homify readers, we’re headed to Falkensee on the outskirts of Berlin to take a peek inside a picture perfect Mediterranean-style bungalow. Designed by Müllers Büro for its fashion designer owner, the property offers a large garment studio, which is perfect for at-home work.
Additionally, the exciting dwelling is surrounded by a range of lush green landscaping, which helps it blend into the surrounding forest scenery. Ideal for inspiration and relaxation, this residence is a retreat-cum-entertainment destination, with an enviably large terrace that’s ideal for hosting a stylish gathering.
Fancy a peek inside? Let’s check it out below…
Although only a one-storey home, this dwelling still packs an eye-catching stylistic punch. Boasting various advantages, the single level of this abode means a lower building cost, as well as reduced energy costs.
One of the first things we notice when we take a gander at the property is the beautiful landscaping. Designed by the architects to ensure occupants feel connected with the surrounding greenery, the garden is colourful, lush and quaint.
Adapting well to its surroundings, this traditional style of construction blends in with the neighbouring architecture, while still providing a sense of modernity and 21st century living.
Embracing a southern aspect, the terrace is definitely one of the standout features of this house. The entire structure is only 123 square metres, which means that extra living outside is especially welcome. This would suit someone who likes to entertain, while the tranquil surrounds also offer relaxation and restfulness.
At the heart of the home, the patio and terrace is definitely a beautiful inclusion, and one we’re sure will be used frequently throughout the warmer months. Let’s check out the interior…
Inside the home we see those large floor to ceiling windows that were visible from the exterior terrace. These can be opened up to let in plenty of fresh summer air. They’re also insulated to protect from the rather harsh winters that the area experiences.
The living room is open plan and boasts a clear sense of movement throughout the individual spaces. Furniture is a combination of modern and traditional, with unique pieces displaying the owner’s eclectic taste.
Moving through the space we enter the kitchen and dining. The large dining table is offered a wonderful view into the garden, and provides space for many individuals to come and relax, eat, socialise and party.
The colour scheme in this room is also rather unique and eye-catching. Instead of leaving the entire space white, the back wall has been painted a light sage green that imparts elegance and quaint country charm. In addition to this provincial aesthetic, designers have also included a rather modern kitchen. This L-shaped setup includes suspended lights, simple white joinery and a contemporary ambience. Adding to the space is the small trolley that includes a potted plant, recipe books and other kitchen essentials.
One of the most personalised spaces in this house is the studio. As the owner is a fashion designer, the area needed to include certain essentials so that work from home could be completed. The design of the actual studio is important too. Replete with a light white colour palette, the room offers a sense of simplicity, leaving space for creativity. We also see the light timber flooring carried through here too, which adds warmth, without dominating the scheme.
Sometimes its helpful to take a quick look at the floor plan to fully understand the layout of a home. This setup boasts one bedroom with large walk-in dresser, along with a separate mudroom, bathroom, study and individual toilet. Certainly a thoughtful and considered home, we love the simplicity and timeless versatility.
Did you enjoy touring this home? If you want more, take a peek inside: The traditional home with a spectacular modern surprise