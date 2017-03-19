The charming country home for an utterly peaceful life

Although only a one-storey home, this dwelling still packs an eye-catching stylistic punch. Boasting various advantages, the single level of this abode means a lower building cost, as well as reduced energy costs.

One of the first things we notice when we take a gander at the property is the beautiful landscaping. Designed by the architects to ensure occupants feel connected with the surrounding greenery, the garden is colourful, lush and quaint.

Adapting well to its surroundings, this traditional style of construction blends in with the neighbouring architecture, while still providing a sense of modernity and 21st century living.