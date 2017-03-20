10 single-storey homes with sloping roofs (you'll wish were yours)

Mono-pitched roofs are a common modern style seen throughout a range of mid-century homes. Yet their origins lie with more traditional structures that were created to utilise their pitch in a functionally efficient manner. Sometimes known as pent, shed, skillion or lean-to roofs, these angular features are also often installed to provide clerestory windows for hallways or rooms requiring light in spaces they would otherwise be unable to receive.
Today we pay homage to this simple yet eye-catching roof with 10 beautiful homes that take a simple design and execute it effortlessly.
Want to see which homes made the cut? Check them out below…
Simple, contemporary and attention-grabbing, this first house offers large sliding glass doors that open up to expansive decking and provide the ultimate space to entertain.
One of the benefits of the mono-pitched roof is its ability to boost light and scenery on one side of the house. Particularly advantageous for coastal or lakeside homes, this ensures panoramas aren’t blocked or obscured.
A combination of timber and concrete, this house’s layers are stacked, ensuring a modern and typically Asian aesthetic.
This dwelling boasts two stacked mono-pitched roofs. In contrast to the aforementioned lake house, this design opens up to the pine forest rather than the canal, but the first stacked space therefore benefits from light on all sides thanks to its situation.
Unbelievably large and luxurious, this home is flanked by a gigantic entry-level swimming pool, which reflects the bold shape of this monstrous roof.
The architects of this next dwelling have included a combination roof. A combination roof is one that is comprised of many different roof styles to create a functional and often unique design.
Another truly beautiful example of how a mono-pitched roof allows one to design their abode to take in incredible scenery. Poised cliff side, this timber dwelling is offered sweeping sunsets and panoramic views that are incredibly alluring!
Simple doesn’t have to mean boring. This cute and characterful abode offers a sloped roof that covers the external dining and socialising space.
One of our favourites, this next home is sophisticated and large. The larger opening provides a huge outdoor entertaining space, along with an open and fresh atmosphere.
Last up, we take a peek at this avant-garde property replete with many different shapes, angles and textures.
