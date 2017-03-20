Your browser is out-of-date.

10 single-storey homes with sloping roofs (you'll wish were yours)

press profile homify press profile homify
Mono-pitched roofs are a common modern style seen throughout a range of mid-century homes. Yet their origins lie with more traditional structures that were created to utilise their pitch in a functionally efficient manner. Sometimes known as pent, shed, skillion or lean-to roofs, these angular features are also often installed to provide clerestory windows for hallways or rooms requiring light in spaces they would otherwise be unable to receive.

Today we pay homage to this simple yet eye-catching roof with 10 beautiful homes that take a simple design and execute it effortlessly.

Want to see which homes made the cut? Check them out below…

1. Modern and eye-catching

Fonds Gouvart, OPEN ARCHITECTES OPEN ARCHITECTES Modern houses
OPEN ARCHITECTES

OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES

Simple, contemporary and attention-grabbing, this first house offers large sliding glass doors that open up to expansive decking and provide the ultimate space to entertain.

2. Making the most of a view

Camp Hammer, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern houses
Uptic Studios

Camp Hammer

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

One of the benefits of the mono-pitched roof is its ability to boost light and scenery on one side of the house. Particularly advantageous for coastal or lakeside homes, this ensures panoramas aren’t blocked or obscured.

3. Asian simplicity

あおいやね, 尾日向辰文建築設計事務所 尾日向辰文建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
尾日向辰文建築設計事務所

尾日向辰文建築設計事務所
尾日向辰文建築設計事務所
尾日向辰文建築設計事務所

A combination of timber and concrete, this house’s layers are stacked, ensuring a modern and typically Asian aesthetic.

4. Stacked twin roofs

"Скандинавия 150", NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома Scandinavian style houses
NEWOOD—Современные деревянные дома

NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома
NEWOOD—Современные деревянные дома
NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома

This dwelling boasts two stacked mono-pitched roofs. In contrast to the aforementioned lake house, this design opens up to the pine forest rather than the canal, but the first stacked space therefore benefits from light on all sides thanks to its situation.

5. Incredibly luxurious

O.S. Çalışma Ofisi, CO Mimarlık Dekorasyon İnşaat ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti. CO Mimarlık Dekorasyon İnşaat ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti. Modern houses
CO Mimarlık Dekorasyon İnşaat ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti.

CO Mimarlık Dekorasyon İnşaat ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti.
CO Mimarlık Dekorasyon İnşaat ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti.
CO Mimarlık Dekorasyon İnşaat ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti.

Unbelievably large and luxurious, this home is flanked by a gigantic entry-level swimming pool, which reflects the bold shape of this monstrous roof.

6. The combination roof

Casa de Campo, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Country style houses
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

The architects of this next dwelling have included a combination roof. A combination roof is one that is comprised of many different roof styles to create a functional and often unique design.

7. A house to take in the scenery

Casa da Serra, Duo Arquitetura Duo Arquitetura Country style houses Wood Amber/Gold
Duo Arquitetura

Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura

Another truly beautiful example of how a mono-pitched roof allows one to design their abode to take in incredible scenery. Poised cliff side, this timber dwelling is offered sweeping sunsets and panoramic views that are incredibly alluring!

8. Gorgeously simple

CASA AZZOTI, bioma arquitectos asociados bioma arquitectos asociados Country style houses Wood Amber/Gold
bioma arquitectos asociados

bioma arquitectos asociados
bioma arquitectos asociados
bioma arquitectos asociados

Simple doesn’t have to mean boring. This cute and characterful abode offers a sloped roof that covers the external dining and socialising space.

9. A picture perfect villa

PROJETO CASA DA REPRESA, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Country style houses
Ambienta Arquitetura

Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

One of our favourites, this next home is sophisticated and large. The larger opening provides a huge outdoor entertaining space, along with an open and fresh atmosphere.

10. Contemporary and unique

House-Sim, 伊藤憲吾建築設計事務所 伊藤憲吾建築設計事務所 Modern houses
伊藤憲吾建築設計事務所

伊藤憲吾建築設計事務所
伊藤憲吾建築設計事務所
伊藤憲吾建築設計事務所

Last up, we take a peek at this avant-garde property replete with many different shapes, angles and textures.

Did you have a favourite? If you’d like to see what you could do underneath your roof, we recommend: How to create storage under the roof

Did you have a favourite abode? Let us know your top pick below!

